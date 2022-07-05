Some Philippines McDonald's stores can't serve chicken as demand soars

MANILA (Bloomberg) - Some McDonald's stores in the Philippines are unable to serve chicken because of a surge in demand, while supplies don't meet the standards.

"We continue to serve chicken", but there are "certain" stores that temporarily don't sell chicken, Ms Adi Hernandez, corporate communications director at McDonald's Philippines, said in a phone interview.

While the government is right in saying there is no shortage of poultry supply, the restaurant operator has to uphold certain standards for its products, she said.

Whole chicken prices in Manila have risen 25 per cent to 200 pesos (S$5) since the start of the year, according to data from the Agriculture Ministry.

The Philippines expects chicken production to decline, as feed becomes more expensive, with higher humidity that is not favourable to growers also compounding the cost issue, United Broiler Raisers' Association president Elias Jose Inciong said in June.