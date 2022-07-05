Some Philippines McDonald's stores can't serve chicken as demand soars

Some supplies of chicken do not meet the fast food chain's standards, according to McDonald's. PHOTO: MCDO PHILIPPINES/TWITTER
Updated
Published
10 min ago

MANILA (Bloomberg) - Some McDonald's stores in the Philippines are unable to serve chicken because of a surge in demand, while supplies don't meet the standards.

"We continue to serve chicken", but there are "certain" stores that temporarily don't sell chicken, Ms Adi Hernandez, corporate communications director at McDonald's Philippines, said in a phone interview.

While the government is right in saying there is no shortage of poultry supply, the restaurant operator has to uphold certain standards for its products, she said.

Whole chicken prices in Manila have risen 25 per cent to 200 pesos (S$5) since the start of the year, according to data from the Agriculture Ministry.

The Philippines expects chicken production to decline, as feed becomes more expensive, with higher humidity that is not favourable to growers also compounding the cost issue, United Broiler Raisers' Association president Elias Jose Inciong said in June.

More On This Topic
Philippine chicken output set to decline as cost of feed rises
Pandemic backup plans help KFC continue serving up chicken amid disruptions

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top