Kombucha brewed in Singapore among 4 home-grown brands to win Great Taste Award

SINGAPORE - A kombucha brewed in Singapore was named among four home-grown brands lauded at the Great Taste awards, which recognise artisan food and drink products from around the world.

This year, a total of 12 products from local companies clinched one- and two-star ratings from the Britain-based awards, which are widely regarded as the Oscars of the food and drink world.

Pourabucha kombucha, based out of a facility in Gambas Crescent, picked up a two-star Great Taste rating for its cocoa raspberry kombucha – a fermented tea drink.

The company, which was first started in December 2020, was one of only nine kombucha producers from around the world awarded the two-star rating this year.

The other three winners from Singapore are tea companies – Gryphon Tea Company, Pryce Tea and Raffles Lighthouse – which are subsidiaries of heritage tea-trading business Lim Lam Thye.

Gryphon’s Calming Spirits tisane (a caffeine-free herbal blend), as well as Pryce’s Hakuto Peach Oolong and Jin Xuan Oolong teas, also picked up two-star ratings.

Results for the awards were announced on Sept 11 in London.

The annual Great Taste awards, which were started in 1994, are organised by the Britain-based Guild of Fine Food.

This year, 14,195 products from 3,609 makers across 109 countries entered the competition.

Only 248 items received the coveted Great Taste three-star (Exquisite) rating from a panel of over 500 judges who blind-taste the products which have their packaging removed.

The Great Taste two-star rating (Outstanding) was awarded to 1,568 products, while the Great Taste one-star rating (Simply delicious) was awarded to 4,088 products.

Retailers can mark their award-winning products with a black-and-gold Great Taste label.

Pourabucha prides itself on using hand-plucked and sustainably farmed tea leaves, as well as organic cane sugar to make its fizzy beverages.