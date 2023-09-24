Kombucha brewed in Singapore among 4 home-grown brands to win Great Taste Award

SINGAPORE - A kombucha brewed in Singapore was named among four home-grown brands lauded at the Great Taste awards, which recognise artisan food and drink products from around the world.
This year, a total of 12 products from local companies clinched one- and two-star ratings from the Britain-based awards, which are widely regarded as the Oscars of the food and drink world.
Pourabucha kombucha, based out of a facility in Gambas Crescent, picked up a two-star Great Taste rating for its cocoa raspberry kombucha – a fermented tea drink.
The company, which was first started in December 2020, was one of only nine kombucha producers from around the world awarded the two-star rating this year.
The other three winners from Singapore are tea companies – Gryphon Tea Company, Pryce Tea and Raffles Lighthouse – which are subsidiaries of heritage tea-trading business Lim Lam Thye.
Gryphon’s Calming Spirits tisane (a caffeine-free herbal blend), as well as Pryce’s Hakuto Peach Oolong and Jin Xuan Oolong teas, also picked up two-star ratings.
Results for the awards were announced on Sept 11 in London.
The annual Great Taste awards, which were started in 1994, are organised by the Britain-based Guild of Fine Food.
This year, 14,195 products from 3,609 makers across 109 countries entered the competition.
Only 248 items received the coveted Great Taste three-star (Exquisite) rating from a panel of over 500 judges who blind-taste the products which have their packaging removed.
The Great Taste two-star rating (Outstanding) was awarded to 1,568 products, while the Great Taste one-star rating (Simply delicious) was awarded to 4,088 products.
Retailers can mark their award-winning products with a black-and-gold Great Taste label.
Pourabucha prides itself on using hand-plucked and sustainably farmed tea leaves, as well as organic cane sugar to make its fizzy beverages.
Its winning product, called Bringin’ Sexy Back, was inspired by chocolate raspberry cake and is made with real raspberries and cocoa.
The cacao nibs – sourced from Tanzania – come from its Gambas Crescent neighbour, pioneering local bean-to-bar chocolate company Fossa Chocolate.
The flavour took almost two years to perfect, said Pourabucha’s head brewer and founder Usarin Ng.
Ms Ng, 36, who believes that a healthy drink can be fun and creative, said: “The ideas (for the kombucha) are thanks to all the food and drink I wasn’t allowed to have as a competitive runner in my younger years.”
Hence, she wanted to create the same flavour profile of the dessert – but with fewer calories and sugar.
She is thrilled with the win and looks forward to adding the Great Taste badge of honour to the brand’s label.
“To be where we are today is truly a dream come true,” she added.
Prices of the company’s kombucha start at $8.30 for a 250ml bottle via pourabucha.com.
In 2022, Singapore had three winners – tea companies Pryce Tea and Old Village Puer, and Nanyang kopi powder-makers Kopi House.