SINGAPORE – From bags to shoes to watch straps, customising your purchase to make it uniquely yours is all the rage now, bolstered by the twin trends of personalisation and the desire for sustainability.

Many of these items are made to order to reduce waste. For instance, womenswear brand Ginlee Studio introduced a pleated bag-making workshop where colourless base materials are dyed on the spot to the customer’s choice only when there is an order – thereby reducing the amount of unsold stock.