Fashioned by Gen Z: Young entrepreneurs who make and sell streetwear

She caters to the aficionado market of crochet enthusiasts, including consumers of alternative fashion who do not mind paying more for custom pieces using specific colours, yarns and sizing.

Her bespoke items are priced from US$150 to US$250. She sells about six pieces a month, chalking up “four figures in sales” on good months.

Ms Chin, who registered her business as a sole proprietorship in May, believes that the prices reflect her time costs. Each piece typically takes eight to 15 hours to complete. She has also recruited two crafters online, who help with custom orders.

The flame-haired entrepreneur, who models her own works and manages the brand’s social media, says: “My orders are not consistent and usually correlate with how active I am on Instagram. This fluctuates a lot since I’m still studying.”

Her conceptual process, characterised by “spontaneity and impulsivity,” is inspired by streetwear on video-sharing platform TikTok. It deploys earth-toned yarns of gossamer and woolly textures to accentuate to organic feel of handmade clothing.

Her funkiest moments of improvisation have produced fishnet tops with distressed ends, spider web-like mesh sleeves that flare at the wrists and asymmetrical patchwork skirts integrating Tunisian crochet patterns and multicoloured pleats.

The third-year data science and artificial intelligence student at Nanyang Technological University says growing her business and working towards her degree at the same time is an energy-intensive juggle.

With the advent of fast-fashion monoliths such as Shein, staying ahead of trends means relentless innovation, such that her desire to create timeless pieces is countered by the need to follow micro-trends to stay relevant.

“Crochet is slow fashion as I release only a few pieces at a time. This definitely sets independent brands apart from mass-market labels.

“I believe that a piece is more valued when it is handmade and produced ethically with minimal wastage and in small batches.

“Independent labels provide an opportunity for Gen Zs to prioritise quality, take a stand against fast-fashion’s mass production and resist consumerism,” says the designer, who dresses in her own togs and other locally curated vintage thrift shop labels, such as Plop Apparels and re.drmg in Haji Lane.

But Ms Chin laments that the market for alternative fashion in Singapore has been lukewarm at best.

Most of her customers come from overseas, especially the US.

The popularity of String Of Kisses remains something “scary and foreign” to the self-proclaimed introvert, who found taking Zoom calls with overseas clients “nerve-racking” at first.

“Conversations were quite painful for me. I did come out of my shell eventually,” she adds.