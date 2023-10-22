Protection of civilians, more aid needed to prevent catastrophe in Gaza: President Tharman

SINGAPORE - The most pressing priority amid the Israel-Hamas war is the protection of civilian lives and allowing “vastly larger amounts” of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza to prevent catastrophe, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

“The most important start is to protect innocent civilians in the weeks and months to come, and avoid collective punishment of a whole population,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

This is not just because of the requirements of international law or compelling humanitarian reasons, said Mr Tharman.

“But because each round of extremism and violence against innocent people will harden hearts, and create new enemies.

“It risks broadening the conflict in the region. And it makes it more difficult to find a path to a future of peace, a future of hope for the young.”

Mr Tharman’s comments come after 20 aid trucks were allowed into southern Gaza on Saturday, the first convoy of humanitarian supplies since the current war began on Oct 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel killing at least 1,400 people.

In retaliation, Israel declared a “state of war” and launched retaliatory strikes on Gaza – killing at least 4,400 so far – while imposing a blockade of the densely populated enclave.

In his post, Mr Tharman pointed to the trauma felt by Israelis following the Hamas assault – the deadliest such attack since Israel was founded – noting the repeated pogroms against Jews through history.

He also noted the “trauma and desperation” faced by Palestinians, pointing to both the 16-year Israeli siege of Gaza and the illegal encroachment by armed Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

However, this complex history, as well as the grief experienced by Israelis and Palestinians, does not justify the indiscriminate taking of civilian lives on either side, he added.

“It offends basic human morality, and flouts international law,” he said.

Mr Tharman reiterated Singapore’s stance that a durable and just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through a negotiated two-state solution, in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“It must enable Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace and security, and with dignity,” he said.

“The condolence letters that PM Lee and I sent to our counterparts in the Palestinian Authority expressed hope that all sides will find a way to work towards this critical goal. It will take time. But it can be achieved, with the support and commitment of other international parties,” he wrote.

“Anyone with a sense of reality knows that the cycle of violence will keep repeating itself until a permanent political solution is found for Israel and the Palestinians to co-exist as neighbouring states, with hard assurances for each other’s security.”