At the gates of Gaza, aid for Palestinians piles up in Egypt

EL ARISH, Egypt - Food, medicines, water purifiers, hygiene products and blankets: the aid was piling in Egypt’s Sinai region at El Arish airport, which even opened an extra landing strip to cope with deliveries.

Rafah, the border crossing into Gaza that Egypt had promised to open on Friday, is a few dozen kilometres to the east.

It is the only crossing into the blockaded Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel.

On a visit to Cairo, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday that there needed to be “rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access” after dire warnings about the impact of the sustained Israeli blockade.

Mr Guterres said the Rafah crossing and El Arish airport “are not only critical, they are our only hope” and “the lifelines” for the people of Gaza.

Mr Ahmed Ali, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent, told AFP his organisation receives “two to three planes of aid a day, chartered by humanitarian agencies or states”, who want to send food, water or medical supplies to the 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza.

As soon as aid is dropped off on the tarmac, the shipments are loaded onto trucks.

Israel, which has imposed a strict blockade on Gaza for 16 years and has declared a “complete siege” after the Oct 7 attack by Islamist militant group Hamas on its soil, has agreed to allow the passage of aid.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News said the Rafah crossing would open on Friday.

But later Egypt said it needed more time, to repair the roads that connect its territory to Gaza after four Israeli bombings of the crossing.

‘Beyond catastrophic’

In the meantime, pallets loaded with aid are stored in warehouses in El Arish, the capital of North Sinai, said Mr Ali.

As soon as the green light is given, 250 volunteers are ready to transport them to the border.

The UN World Food Programme, which has already provided aid to 522,000 people since the start of the hostilities, said it has 951 tonnes of food at or on the way to Rafah – enough to feed 488,000 people for one week, a spokesperson said.