President Tharman, PM Lee send condolence letters to Palestinian Authority counterparts

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s leaders on Wednesday wrote to their Palestinian Authority (PA) counterparts to express their condolences on the mounting civilian toll in the Gaza Strip.

They also reiterated Singapore’s position that a negotiated two-state solution is the only viable option to resolve the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in his letter to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said he was “deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the immense loss of life and suffering dealt on innocent civilians”, which “have arisen from Israeli military operations in response to the attacks by Hamas on Israel” on Oct 7.

“On behalf of the Singapore people, I extend our deepest sympathies to the wounded and the families of the bereaved,” he wrote. “Singapore urges all parties to do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians, abide by international humanitarian law, and allow for the urgent delivery of aid to the affected civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

He added: “Singapore remains convinced that the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be resolved by a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions enabling Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace and security, and with dignity. I hope that all sides will find a way to work towards this critical goal.”

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a letter to PA PM Mohammad Shtayyeh, said he was deeply saddened by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the loss of Palestinian civilian lives, including during the Gaza hospital blast on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer our deep condolences to the families of the bereaved. Singapore hopes that all parties involved will abide by international humanitarian law, and do their utmost to ensure the security and safety of civilians,” he wrote.

PM Lee noted that in response to the worsening situation, the Government has contributed $300,000 towards humanitarian aid.

“A negotiated two-state solution with Palestinians and Israelis living side-by-side in peace and security is the only viable way to break the repeated cycles of violence,” he said. “I hope all parties will find ways to achieve this vision, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also wrote to PA Foreign Minister Riad Al Malki, saying he was “extremely saddened” by the mounting civilian toll in Gaza and the loss of lives from the Ahli Arab Hospital blast.

Dr Balakrishnan said he was deeply concerned by the “increasingly dire” humanitarian situation, and noted that the Singapore Government, the Singapore Red Cross and the people of Singapore are raising funds to support humanitarian needs in Gaza.

“We also endorse international calls for humanitarian assistance to be delivered to the Gaza Strip on an urgent basis,” he said. Singapore, he added, believes that a two-state solution consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions is essential for a “durable, just and comprehensive” solution to the longstanding conflict.