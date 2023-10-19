Muslims urged to pray for Israel-Hamas war to end, mosques to hold special prayer sessions: Muis

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) is saddened by the latest developments of the Israel-Hamas war, including the growing death toll and the unfolding humanitarian crisis, and urged Muslims in Singapore to pray for peace.

It said in a statement on Thursday that several mosques will hold special prayer sessions from Friday in the hope that the war will be resolved soon.

“Muis is appalled at the humanitarian crisis occurring in Gaza, particularly the closure of the humanitarian corridor for assistance, as well as events occurring which are in violation of international law.

“As we are currently seeing no quick end to the crisis, Muis is encouraging the Muslim community to continue offering supplication,” the statement said.

More than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed as at Wednesday, after Israel launched a series of retaliatory offensives in response to an attack by militant group Hamas on Oct 7, which resulted in at least 1,400 Israelis dead.

Muis added that it has been working with the Mufti’s office to encourage mosques to conduct a special prayer – recited during times of crisis – on top of additional prayers during Friday prayers and sermons.

These prayers can be performed at home as well, whether individually or with family, said the Islamic body, with Muslims strongly encouraged to do so.

Religious guidance is also available for Muslims affected by the violence in Gaza. Muis said this is being done in collaboration with online portal Muslim.sg

Singapore’s Mufti, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, has also met religious officers in various mosques to provide them with guidance.

He has also engaged Muslim youth to lead them in prayer and provide them with advice on how to cope with their emotions amid the ongoing conflict.

Muis said Muslims can also make donations to ongoing humanitarian efforts, pointing to the online fund-raising appeal being carried out by local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF).

The donation drive will run until Oct 31, and is meant to support the urgent needs of affected communities in Gaza. As at 6pm on Thursday, RLAF has collected a total of $571,099, with $200,000 donated by Sheng Siong Group.

The charity is working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, with donations being accepted through multiple platforms.

Those who wish to donate through PayNow can key in RLAF’s UEN 200910530ZRLA and indicate “GAZA2023” in the remarks.

Bank transfers can be made to RLAF at OCBC Bank current account number 601313315001.