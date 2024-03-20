Childhood trauma can lead to mental health issues among young adults: Study

SINGAPORE – Traumatic childhood experiences like emotional neglect may lead to a higher prevalence of mental health issues such as anxiety when the child becomes a young adult, says a new study.

Dr Lee Jungup from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Social Work found that childhood trauma is a risk factor for mental health issues.

The study, which has not been published yet and is under review, found that issues like neglect, cyber bullying and abuse during childhood can lead to depressive and anxiety symptoms in a young adult.

Dr Lee shared the findings of the study at NUS’ Social Service Research Centre Conference 2024 on March 20. The conference, focused on youth mental health, also touched on topics like effectiveness of digital well-being initiatives.

Of a sample size of 1,000 students from local universities aged 18 to 30, almost 75 per cent reported experiencing emotional neglect during childhood. This included feeling lonely and not having any casual conversations with their family.

Around 56 per cent said they experienced physical neglect, while around 37 per cent recalled physical abuse in their childhood.

Students with multiple childhood trauma experiences were strongly associated with conditions like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Panellists at the event said that digital tools could be useful in supporting the well-being of young people.

Ms Janice Weng, the deputy director at the Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT), said digital solutions alone are inadequate because young people have said they desire human contact. However, anonymity, which digital means can provide, is still highly valued due to stigma.

Manpower challenges will continue to grow with increasing demands, and the use of digital technologies is a sustainable cost-effective way, she added.

MOHT senior manager Caleb Tan said digital solutions can complement in-person support.

He said: “If you face emotional struggles in the middle of the night, who do you call? I can’t call my social worker as they would be fast asleep. This is where people can turn to digital platforms.”

Speaking at the conference, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said there are two major factors in Singapore relating to mental health – an individualistic society and the prevalence of social media.

Society is now more fragmented and social networks are smaller despite the availability of online platforms.