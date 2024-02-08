Mental health matters: Where different groups in S’pore can get help and support

SINGAPORE - From work and school stress, to potentially debilitating conditions like schizophrenia, mental health issues cover a wide spectrum. Here’s a look at where different groups can get help, and the support the Government provides.

Youth

Those aged 18 to 29 form the largest group with poor mental health.

Over 7,000 young people were assessed to be at risk of developing mental health conditions by Chat, formerly known as the Community Health Assessment Team.

Community mental health teams have supported over 90,000 young people and parents as at September 2023.

Intermediate residential facility to be developed for youth aged 10 to 19 at risk of suicide or severe self-harm.

Seniors

Sixty-five of 73 Community Outreach Teams (Crest) provide support for seniors at risk of developing mental health conditions.

Silver Generation Ambassadors can share resources with those reluctant to seek help due to the fear of mental health stigma.

Caregivers

Crest can help caregivers with self-care, stress management and future planning.

Six Caregiver Crest teams have supported over 2,300 caregivers as at September 2023.

Subsidies are available for caregiving training.

Women

National University Hospital (NUH) offers antenatal and postnatal mental health screening, while KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) provides routine postnatal depression screening.

NUH will extend its mental health screening to fathers and husbands.

KKH has set up a service to support women dealing with trauma from physical or sexual harm.

Persons with disabilities

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has collaborated with the College of Family Physicians Singapore to equip general practitioners with skills to care for those with intellectual disabilities.