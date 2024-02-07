Research to look at surge in youth mental health issues; causes could include social media use

SINGAPORE - More research is needed to understand the surge in youth mental health issues in Singapore, with possible factors including heavy social media usage and the need for more free play and autonomy.

Singapore is linking up with researchers around the world to understand the root causes behind the surge, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 7.

Speaking on a motion in Parliament on advancing mental health, he noted that the current generation of young people worldwide are expressing more concerns about their mental health than previous cohorts.

This trend is seen in Singapore, though not at the same high levels as some countries where mental health issues are conflated with other difficult issues such as drug abuse, homelessness and street violence.

“But it is nevertheless a worrying trend, and we are taking it seriously,” said DPM Wong.

He noted that some researchers think heavy social media use is a major cause for the recent surge.

The constant pressure to present a positive image online, the fear of missing out, algorithms that flood news feeds with stories that are designed to spark outrage, and the issues of cyber bullying – all these could take a toll on mental health, he said.

More time spent on social media or the Internet also means more sleep deprivation, less physical exercise and fewer real-life interactions, which are all important for healthy brain development at a young age, he added.

Other researchers think there is more to the issue, he noted. It is not just about more online safeguards, but also a need to loosen up in the real world and give children more space for free play and autonomy.

“Because when children have less room to play and explore, or to interact and build social skills at an early age, they are also less likely to grow up with the sense of independence and confidence to take charge of their own lives,” said DPM Wong.

More work needs to be done to better understand what has changed globally in recent years. Key causal factors and how they interact need to be identified, in order to design and implement the appropriate interventions, based on data and evidence, to better help young people in Singapore, he added.

Speaking in the same debate, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam spoke about initiatives which support the mental health needs of youth.

These include the increase in Youth Integrated Teams, which carry out mental health assessments and provide psychosocial interventions for youth who need more intensive support, as well as Crest-Youth teams which reach out to youth and parents to promote early identification of mental health symptoms.

There will also be an intermediate residential facility to support youth at risk of suicide or severe self-harm, to support them within a safe environment.

Ms Rahayu also addressed the issue of the need for parental consent for children and youth below the age of 21 to seek mental health support, which was raised by Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC).