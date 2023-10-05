S’pore launches national mental health and well-being strategy

SINGAPORE – Primary care capacity will be increased to meet mental health needs in the next few years. This was announced on Thursday as Singapore launched a National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy, which signals recognition from the authorities that mental health has become a significant health and social issue.

The strategy’s key thrust is to tackle the issue coherently and holistically, from both preventive and curative perspectives, and through the community, schools and workplaces.

In the next two years, more General Practitioners (GPs) will be roped in to provide mental health services under Healthier SG, particularly to help identify those with common conditions like depression and anxiety who may not otherwise seek help.

Currently, 17 out of 24 polyclinics offer mental health services. By 2030, all the new polyclinics will offer such services.

There will also be new initiatives. By 2030, two new psychiatric nursing homes and a psychiatric rehabilitation home will be set up.

There will also be an intermediate residential facility for young people aged 10 to 19 who are at risk of suicide or severe self-harm. These young people may not have mental health disorders but may be experiencing psycho-social stressors such as difficult relationships with family members or romantic partners.

Not only will the Institute of Mental Health’s capacity be expanded, the future redeveloped Alexandra Hospital will also have inpatient beds for psychiatric care and rehabilitation, as well as paediatric psychiatric services.

A National Mental Health Office will be established by 2025 to oversee the implementation of the strategy and future mental health care developments.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary, who chairs the Interagency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being behind the strategy, said the authorities recognise the need to support individuals who have mental health concerns or issues, but do not necessarily suffer from a disease.

“We want that support to be accessible and that means we need that support to be available in the community, where people are engaging in their day-to-day work and studies,” he said.

A key part of the strategy is the introduction of a tiered model of care that provides support based on the severity of each person’s needs, across health, social and education settings.

This starts with community-led mental health promotion, self-help and peer support for healthy individuals who may have distressing events down the road to receive counselling, or stress and anxiety management for those with mild symptoms of mental health conditions.