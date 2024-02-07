Mental health a national priority, says DPM Wong; 28,000 more to be trained to help in community

SINGAPORE - Addressing mental health and well-being is a key priority on the national agenda, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as he laid out key plans and targets.

The aim is to achieve several goals by 2030 or earlier, such as to increase the number of public sector psychiatrists and psychologists by about 30 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

Mental health services will also be introduced to all polyclinics and 900 more general practitioner clinics, while an additional 28,000 frontline personnel and volunteers will help identify those struggling with mental health, said DPM Wong in Parliament on Feb 7.

These are some of the moves meant to address the concerns raised by 26 MPs on Feb 6 and 7 in a debate on a motion raised by five People’s Action Party backbench MPs on advancing mental health in Singapore.

They had raised concerns about the long waiting times and difficulty in obtaining appointments at public sector institutions for mental health; as well as the limited awareness and understanding of various mental health conditions. The prevalence of mental health stressors among the youth and elderly was also raised.

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, spoke first among five political office-holders on the motion, noting that mental health has grown in importance in Singapore and across the world, with the Covid-19 pandemic taking a toll.

The Inter-agency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being, formerly the Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce, has released a National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy with plans to plug existing gaps and strengthen the ecosystem.

“Our plans are not static. We will continue to evolve and update them, including taking on board the many useful suggestions from members in this debate,” said DPM Wong.

“So let there be no doubt: the Government is making mental health and wellbeing a key priority in our national agenda,” he said.