Mental health a national priority, says DPM Wong; 28,000 more to be trained to help in community

SINGAPORE - Addressing mental health and well-being is a key priority on the national agenda, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as he laid out key plans and targets.
The aim is to achieve several goals by 2030 or earlier, such as to increase the number of public sector psychiatrists and psychologists by about 30 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.
Mental health services will also be introduced to all polyclinics and 900 more general practitioner clinics, while an additional 28,000 frontline personnel and volunteers will help identify those struggling with mental health, said DPM Wong in Parliament on Feb 7.
These are some of the moves meant to address the concerns raised by 26 MPs on Feb 6 and 7 in a debate on a motion raised by five People’s Action Party backbench MPs on advancing mental health in Singapore.
They had raised concerns about the long waiting times and difficulty in obtaining appointments at public sector institutions for mental health; as well as the limited awareness and understanding of various mental health conditions. The prevalence of mental health stressors among the youth and elderly was also raised.
DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, spoke first among five political office-holders on the motion, noting that mental health has grown in importance in Singapore and across the world, with the Covid-19 pandemic taking a toll.
The Inter-agency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being, formerly the Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce, has released a National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy with plans to plug existing gaps and strengthen the ecosystem.
“Our plans are not static. We will continue to evolve and update them, including taking on board the many useful suggestions from members in this debate,” said DPM Wong.
“So let there be no doubt: the Government is making mental health and wellbeing a key priority in our national agenda,” he said.
As mental health issues lie on a spectrum, a broad suite of solutions is needed, he added.
Hence improving mental health is not just about hiring more psychiatrists or building more capacity at the Institute of Mental Health - though that will be done - but also strengthening capabilities elsewhere such as at polyclinics, GPs, schools, workplaces and the community, he said.
He reiterated plans to increase capacity at the IMH, the redeveloped Alexandra Hospital and long-term care facilities.
DPM Wong added that the Ministry of Education is on track to achieving its target of deploying more than 1,000 teacher-counsellors across schools. This is on top of the basic counselling skills all teachers will be trained in, and the one to two counsellors that every school will have.
Parents will also be provided with resources to help them support their children’s mental health and well-being needs, and more peer support networks will be established in the community - in schools, institutes of higher learning, workplaces and among national servicemen.
Focusing on the youth, DPM Wong said the Government is redoubling its efforts to better understand the issues young people face, as the current generation of young people are expressing more concerns about their mental health than previous cohorts.
While this trend is observed in Singapore, it is not at the same high levels as some countries where mental health issues are conflated with other issues like drug abuse, homelessness and street violence.
“But it is nevertheless a worrying trend, and we are taking this seriously. So we are linking up with researchers from around the world to try and understand the root causes behind this recent surge in youth mental health issues,” said DPM Wong.
The research will need to identify key causal factors and how they interact with each other, to design and implement appropriate interventions to help the youth.
He stressed that these moves are significant.
“They will require more coordinated efforts across the government, more training, more people and ultimately more government spending. But we will set aside the resources to advance this important agenda,” he said.
These moves aim to reduce waiting times and make mental health services more accessible and affordable.
“Importantly, no one in Singapore will be denied access to appropriate care because of inability to pay,” he said.
On the issue of private insurance coverage beyond healthcare, DPM Wong said the Government will study and review how coverage can be improved, and ensure financial institutions deal fairly with all customers, including those with mental health conditions.
There will also be a bigger focus on preventive care, so everyone can take charge of their own mental health, starting from a young age. There will also be continued efforts to integrate mental well-being into the Healthier SG and other preventive health programmes.
“Our approach is not to remove all stress. Instead, we want our children to learn to deal with stress at age-appropriate levels.
“We want them to develop self-belief and resilience, and grow up with the confidence to tackle the challenges, stressors and demands that they will surely encounter in life,” said DPM Wong.
While these plans are in the works, attitudes and mindsets have to change for them to work, he said.
Singapore needs to destigmatise mental health conditions, so that people do not hesitate to seek help, he said.
While attitudes are shifting, the stigma remains. “We can do more to build a society where we help one another cope with life’s stressors, are considerate of others’ feelings, and carve out safe spaces for them,” he said.
DPM Wong also called on all Singaporeans passionate on the issue to join this national movement.
“We have lots to do, and a full agenda ahead of us. The government has set out clear plans and deliverables. But the issues are complex, and we do not have all the answers.
“We want everyone on board, so we can learn together, and continue to fine-tune our strategies based on your feedback and ideas, and our shared experiences and insights.”