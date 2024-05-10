Child protection protocols strengthened after case of five-year-old girl abused to death by her father: MSF

SINGAPORE - After a severely malnourished five-year-old girl was confined in a toilet for 10 months and relentlessly abused by her father until she died, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has taken various steps to strengthen the child protection system.

This includes beefing up the practice guide for caseworkers at Family Service Centres (FSCs) to see, in person, vulnerable family members to ensure their safety and well-being, and ensuring regular safety checks and monitoring of abused children after they are discharged from alternative care and returned home to their families.

Ayeesha, the five-year-old girl, has a younger brother who was also severely abused by their father. The boy and his four step-siblings – children from their father’s second marriage, and their step-mother’s child from her previous marriage – have been placed in alternative care by the MSF’s Child Protective Service, an MSF spokeswoman told The Straits Times on May 10.

Alternative care means that the children can be placed in the care of family or friends, in foster care, or in a voluntary children’s home.

On April 30, Ayeesha’s father was sentenced to 34½ years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane for killing her, and for abusing her and her younger brother. Ayeesha died of a head injury in 2017 after her 44-year-old father hit her face up to 20 times.

He also gave his two children so little food that they ate faeces and stuffing of a mattress during the two years that they were abused. Ayeesha weighed only 13.2 kg when she died.

The judge lifted the gag order on her first name “so that society may remember her”.

The children were initially placed in foster care in June 2014 after their parents divorced, and staff from Thye Hua Kwan (THK) FSC @ Tanjong Pagar monitored their welfare after they went home to live with their father and step-mother in early 2015.

However, the man lied repeatedly about his children’s care arrangements and whereabouts. At different points in time, the FSC’s staff were unable to contact the man, despite calling him repeatedly and going to his flat.

For about two years until Ayeesha died in August 2017, the children were not seen by any case officer and had not attended any school.

About nine months before the girl died, the man asked a THK FSC caseworker if he could place his two children in foster care as he was afraid he might harm them out of frustration.