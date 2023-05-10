Why we need to protect victims who refuse to report abusers, even when lives are in danger

SINGAPORE - An elderly mother in her 70s has been repeatedly hit, strangled and threatened with death by her son whenever she does not give him money or give in to his other demands.
Her neighbours called the police out of concern, and social workers found bruises all over her body.
Despite the very real risk of serious injury and even death, she refuses to apply for a personal protection order (PPO) – a court order restraining her son from committing violence against her.
Neither does she want to move out of her flat or chase her son out for her own safety. Her son is in his 30s and earns about $2,000 a month.
Ms Kristine Lam, principal social worker at Care Corner Project StART, which specialises in tackling family violence, said of this case that she handled: “She feels that applying for a PPO would make the son more stressed instead of helping him.”
She said the woman told her that if her son beats her to death, then so be it as she is “so old already”. Such fatalistic views are not uncommon, Ms Lam added.
Social workers say that many seniors, like this elderly woman, are reluctant to take out a PPO and risk getting their abusive children in trouble with the law.
There are also wives who fear what their husbands would do to their children or other family members for revenge, if they go to the authorities about the violence – among the multitude of reasons why women remain in abusive relationships.
And so the bonds of love – coupled with feelings of fear, guilt and shame – often keep victims trapped in the cycle of violence.
Ms Zaharah Ariff, executive director of Casa Raudha, which runs a shelter for survivors of family violence, said: “Many people say, why can’t these women leave the relationship or take a PPO? It’s very complex. They can be so afraid that they may not be able to do what is logical to protect themselves.”
And so their abusers continue their violent ways, as long as they think they can get away with it, Ms Lam said. They feel their loved ones would not report them, or no one would believe them even if they did sound the alarm.
She added: “We have seen incidents where the victim was in danger of dying, yet they still did not want to apply for a PPO.”
Breaking the cycle of violence
This is why the proposed measures under the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) (Amendment) Bill are needed to break the cycle of violence and keep victims safe. The measures aim to boost protection for victims and enhance the rehabilitation of perpetrators.
Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling introduced the Bill on Tuesday.
The measures shake up the existing power dynamics, where the victim is often totally under the abuser’s control, social workers say. The proposed moves will empower the authorities to intervene in high-risk cases, even if the abused person is reluctant or refuses to seek help.
For example, those authorised by the director-general of social welfare, known as protectors, can apply for a PPO on behalf of those who are at high risk of being harmed again but refuse to apply for protection.
Protectors can apply for the abuser to be monitored electronically, if the abused person is unwilling to report the breach of a PPO and his or her safety is in question.
Overseas research in countries such as Australia and Britain have found that electronic monitoring improves victims’ safety and ensures compliance with PPOs, among other benefits.
As a last resort, protectors will be able to apply to the court to remove the abused person from their homes to keep them safe – when all other interventions, such as electronic monitoring, have failed.
While there may be concerns these measures may go against an individual’s agency to make decisions or take action, there is also the need to balance that against the abused person’s safety.
According to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the protector has to present the court with sufficient evidence and expert assessments when they apply for a PPO on another person’s behalf.
The court has to consider the facts of the case and the views of all affected parties before deciding if there are reasonable grounds for a PPO to be made on behalf of the abused person.
Strengthening rehabilitation
When tackling family violence, the first part of the battle involves breaking the silence on the abuse and ensuring the survivor’s safety.
The second half involves the effective rehabilitation of perpetrators to ensure the abuse stops for good.
Under the new Bill, the scope of rehabilitative interventions will be expanded, fines can be imposed if perpetrators breach court orders to attend rehabilitation programmes, and penalties for breaches of family violence-related court orders will be increased.
Imposing fines is one way to ensure that offenders at least show up for their rehabilitation programme, social workers say.
This comes as about 10 per cent of perpetrators ordered to attend counselling fail to show up, and current laws do not have “enough teeth” to compel them to do so, Dr Sudha Nair, executive director at Pave, a charity that specialises in tackling issues relating to family violence, had said previously.
She is also a member of the task force on Family Violence, whose recommendations, released in 2021, are behind the amendments in the new Bill.
A MSF spokesman said under the current laws, the victim has to apply for an order of committal - an order to comply within a certain time - against the abuser if he does not comply with the counselling order.
“ As there are several court procedures involved in this process, survivors may be deterred from making such applications,” the MSF spokesman said.
Domestic violence is not just a family matter but a serious social scourge that warrants external intervention in high-risk cases. It is literally a matter of life and death.
Hopefully, the stiffer penalties will send a strong deterrent message that there is a price to pay for violence, and that family violence cannot be tolerated or swept under the carpet.
As Ms Lam cautioned, overseas research has found that if nothing is done to try to address the violence at home, it increases in intensity and frequency over time.
And so if the abused person is unable or reluctant to act for whatever reason, it is key that the Bill, if passed, will empower designated protectors to take action to prevent yet another tragedy from happening.