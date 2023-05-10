Why we need to protect victims who refuse to report abusers, even when lives are in danger

SINGAPORE - An elderly mother in her 70s has been repeatedly hit, strangled and threatened with death by her son whenever she does not give him money or give in to his other demands.

Her neighbours called the police out of concern, and social workers found bruises all over her body.

Despite the very real risk of serious injury and even death, she refuses to apply for a personal protection order (PPO) – a court order restraining her son from committing violence against her.

Neither does she want to move out of her flat or chase her son out for her own safety. Her son is in his 30s and earns about $2,000 a month.

Ms Kristine Lam, principal social worker at Care Corner Project StART, which specialises in tackling family violence, said of this case that she handled: “She feels that applying for a PPO would make the son more stressed instead of helping him.”

She said the woman told her that if her son beats her to death, then so be it as she is “so old already”. Such fatalistic views are not uncommon, Ms Lam added.

Social workers say that many seniors, like this elderly woman, are reluctant to take out a PPO and risk getting their abusive children in trouble with the law.

There are also wives who fear what their husbands would do to their children or other family members for revenge, if they go to the authorities about the violence – among the multitude of reasons why women remain in abusive relationships.

And so the bonds of love – coupled with feelings of fear, guilt and shame – often keep victims trapped in the cycle of violence.

Ms Zaharah Ariff, executive director of Casa Raudha, which runs a shelter for survivors of family violence, said: “Many people say, why can’t these women leave the relationship or take a PPO? It’s very complex. They can be so afraid that they may not be able to do what is logical to protect themselves.”

And so their abusers continue their violent ways, as long as they think they can get away with it, Ms Lam said. They feel their loved ones would not report them, or no one would believe them even if they did sound the alarm.

She added: “We have seen incidents where the victim was in danger of dying, yet they still did not want to apply for a PPO.”