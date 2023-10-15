Number of child abuse cases investigated remained high in 2022: MSF

SINGAPORE – The number of cases investigated by the authorities for serious child abuse or neglect concerns “remained high” in 2022, after doubling from slightly more than 1,000 cases in 2019 to about 2,000 cases in 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figure for 2022 is comparable with that in 2021, when 2,141 cases were probed, said Ms Yogeswari Munisamy, a senior principal social worker at the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Child Protective Service (CPS).

The jump in the number of cases was due to a combination of factors, she said in an interview with The Sunday Times. These include more public awareness about family violence and the launch of the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline in 2021, which also made it easier for the public to report abuse.

Stresses related to the pandemic, such as job loss or having to juggle multiple roles such as parenting or caregiving while working from home, have exacerbated tensions at home, said social workers.

Such pressures could have led to more cases, said Mr Mohamed Fareez Mohamed Fahmy, divisional director of AMKFSC Community Services.

Ms Yogeswari also noted that the Children and Young Persons Act amendment came into effect in July 2020, so those who are 16 and older but under 18 will now be part of the statistics on child abuse.

Previously, the Act, which protects young offenders and vulnerable children, only covered those younger than 16.

Commenting on the increase in cases, Care Corner Family Service Centre’s assistant manager, Ms Rachel Yee, said workers in the helping profession are also being trained to be more alert and attentive to abuse or neglect.

“It is crucial to note that while an increase in child abuse investigations can be a positive sign of a more vigilant and responsive society, it may also indicate that child abuse remains a significant concern,” Ms Yee said.

In a parliamentary reply on Oct 3, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli said there was no spike in the number of children being abused to death by their loved ones.

He added that since November 2020, MSF has “further strengthened” protocols on information-sharing and coordination with various agencies to look out for vulnerable children who are under the state’s care to ensure their well-being.

He was responding to a question by Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong about the safeguards to protect children who have returned home from foster care.

Mr Yong’s question came after a man was sentenced in September to 21½ years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane for causing the death of his two-year-old daughter, Umaisyah.

To hide his crime, he and his wife burned Umaisyah’s body in a metal pot and hid it in a box under the stove at home.

Umaisyah was in foster care for about two years. Her father abused her after she returned home, until she died in 2014. The couple spun various lies to hide her death, including to an Education Ministry officer who contacted them to find out why she was not registered for Primary 1.