Efforts to protect abused children stepped up

SINGAPORE – If a child who had been abused by his loved ones has not been seen in the community for some time and social workers are worried about his safety, there are now clear protocols on what to do to trace his whereabouts.

Community agencies, such as family service centres, schools and childcare centres, should call the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

The MSF will check with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to see if the child has travelled abroad or alert the police to find the child, said its senior principal social worker, Ms Yogeswari Munisamy, at the MSF’s Child Protective Service (CPS).

This procedure has been put in place since November 2020 to strengthen the child protection system.

Ms Yogeswari said there is no prescribed length of time for the child to have not been seen in public before agencies should alert the MSF.

Rather, she said, cases where social workers fail to see and interact with a child despite multiple attempts to do so will be flagged. The new procedure also means that agencies are quicker to act if they suspect something might be amiss.

In the past, the protocols were not as clear.

“Sometimes the family service centre is very concerned that the child is missing for long, and they might decide to contact the CPS. Sometimes they may decide to go to the police; sometimes they may not. They may just wait,” said Ms Yogeswari.

The issue of child protection came up in Parliament on Oct 3 when Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong asked for updates on safeguards for children in foster care who have returned home to their parents and for the length of time that MSF continues to check on their well-being.

His question came after a 35-year-old man was sentenced in September to 21½ years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane for causing the death of his two-year-old daughter, Umaisyah.

To cover up the crime, he and his wife burned Umaisyah’s body in a metal pot and hid it in a box under the stove in their home.

Umaisyah had been placed in foster care since she was three to four months old as her father was in a drug rehabilitation centre, while his wife was assessed to be unable to take care of the girl.

She was returned to them about two years later, but the father abused her until she died in 2014.

The couple spun various lies to hide her death, including to an Education Ministry officer who contacted them to find out why she was not registered for Primary 1.

The crime was uncovered only five years later when Umaisyah’s uncle found the pot and showed it to his friends, who reported the discovery to the police.