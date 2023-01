SINGAPORE – A new figure lays bare just how hard it is for an abused child, or the child’s family members, to report a loved one who hurt the child to the authorities.

Children who had been abused or a family member of the abused child who directly reported the matter to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Child Protective Service (CPS) comprised less than 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, of the cases it investigates.