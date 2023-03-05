Silent witnesses of domestic violence: Do Singaporeans turn a blind eye to abuse?

SINGAPORE - One night in 2022, office administrator Natalie (not her real name) heard banging sounds against the wall while her neighbours were arguing, and thought they were throwing things in anger.

But when the 45-year-old peeked out of her window into the family’s flat, she was stunned to see that what her neighbour was throwing against the wall was his wife.

Natalie immediately picked up the phone to call the police, but her husband stopped her.

He said it was a family matter and their privacy should be respected.

But as the fight went on, Natalie and her husband deliberately opened and closed their windows loudly to tell their neighbours they knew what was happening. Soon after, the fight stopped.

More people in Singapore made police reports on family violence in 2021, with a total of 5,190 reports filed, up from 5,134 in 2020, according to police statistics.

The National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) also noted more calls, with 10,800 made in 2022, up from 8,400 in 2021.

Of these, about 3,000 inquiries per year were related to abuse or violence, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

But Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in a parliamentary reply in January that child abuse reports made by the public accounted for less than 1.5 per cent of the cases investigated by MSF’s Child Protective Service.

And social service agencies such as Touch Community Services (TCS) and Aware also said very few cases were reported to them by bystanders like neighbours, friends or family members of the victim.

TCS said most cases it received were self-reported by victims.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim told The Sunday Times that a mindset shift might be needed among Singaporeans when it comes to reporting abuse.

In Natalie’s case, she said she didn’t call the police as she was afraid of the possible repercussions for her neighbour’s family.

She said: “If I had called the police, it might have caused big problems. What if their kids get taken away?”