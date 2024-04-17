Carbon financing could retire dozens of coal plants in S-E Asia by 2030: Rockefeller Foundation

SINGAPORE - Dozens of coal-fired power plants, many of them in South-east Asia, could be retired early by 2030 by using a carbon financing initiative, a sustainability conference heard on April 17.

The Rockefeller Foundation-led Coal to Clean Credit Initiative (CCCI) guides power plant owners and their investors to use carbon offsets to fund early plant retirement. These transition credits are nascent, but have strong support from Singapore’s central bank and other financial institutions.

Transition credits aim to monetise the emissions savings from the early closure of coal plants. Revenue would come from the sale of high-integrity carbon credits to companies or governments, with each credit representing a tonne of emissions avoided by shutting a power plant early.

In many cases, the early closure of each power plant is likely to avoid millions of tonnes of emissions.

The goal of CCCI is to retire 60 coal plants globally by 2030, and transition credit financing is a key lever for achieving that, said Ms Elizabeth Yee, the Rockefeller Foundation’s executive vice-president of programmes.

She was speaking during Ecosperity Week 2024, a sustainability conference convened by Singapore’s investment company Temasek, held from April 15 to 17 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Many of the 60 coal plants Ms Yee mentioned would be in South-east Asia, Dr Joseph Curtin, managing director of the power and climate team at the Rockefeller Foundation, told The Straits Times.

“When you take the whole subset of eligible coal plants, there could be a couple of thousand globally. So we think trying to get 50 or 60 across the line by 2030 is a realistic objective,” he said.

Ms Yee said: “Coal is the single largest contributor to global emissions, and it accounts for 20 per cent of global emissions and 70 per cent of power emissions. And it is the leading cause of premature death in the world – worldwide, 800,000 people perish early.”

In South-east Asia, coal power plants are the main source of electricity and a major source of air pollution and carbon emissions driving climate change. Many of the plants are young, with an average age of less than 15 years.

Coal plants have a lifespan of 40 to 50 years, and investors recoup their money via long-term power-purchase contracts with utilities. This means that closing them early is costly. Carbon finance can help bridge the gap by funding the forgone revenues and the costs of swopping coal power for renewable energy.

Also key to the transition is funding to retrain coal plant workers affected by early plant closures.

In December, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched the Transition Credits Coalition, or Traction, which is backed by nearly 30 members and will study the challenges and propose solutions to scale the early retirement of coal-fired power plants in Asia.

On the sidelines of the COP28 climate talks, MAS announced it was collaborating with the Philippines’ ACEN Corporation, the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, and the Rockefeller Foundation for a first pilot of the CCCI.

The partnership focuses on a 246MW coal plant owned by ACEN with the aim to retire the plant by as soon as 2030, which is 25 years ahead of the end of its technical life. It plans to use a mix of carbon credit revenues and low-cost climate finance to achieve this.

The plant is currently due to close by 2040. According to a study, closing it 10 years earlier could avoid up to 19 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, said the Rockefeller Foundation on April 17.

The Rocky Mountain Institute in the United States led the CO2 reduction assessment. The goal is to replace the coal plant with clean power and battery storage, and provide financial support for workers affected by the early closure.