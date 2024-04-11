World’s coal power capacity in 2023 grew the most in seven years

SINGAPORE – The world’s coal-fired power capacity grew 2 per cent in 2023, its highest annual increase since 2016, driven by new builds in China and decommissioning delays elsewhere, according to research published on April 11.

Despite record renewable additions, nearly 70 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity were commissioned across the world in 2023, including 47.4GW in China, the US-based Global Energy Monitor (GEM) think-tank said in its annual survey. Coal-fired capacity outside China also grew for the first time since 2019, while worldwide only 21.1GW was shut down, the survey said.

Since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, 25 countries have cut coal-fired power capacity, but 35 have increased it, and far more needs to be done, said Ms Flora Champenois, the GEM report’s lead author.

“The world is heading in the right direction in terms of coal’s role in the energy sector, but not quickly enough, and with some risky detours along the way,” Ms Champenois said.

To keep average global temperature rises within the key threshold of 1.5 deg C, global coal power capacity needs to be eliminated by 2040, according to projections by the International Energy Agency.

Such a phase-out would require an average of 126GW of closures every year, the equivalent of two plants a week, even if no new capacity was added, GEM estimated.

Currently, however, another 578GW of coal capacity is in development. That includes 408GW in China alone and is enough to power the whole of India.

Just under 200GW is under construction, including 140GW in China, according to the survey. China’s coal plant retirement rate, amid concerns over energy security, was also at its lowest in a decade in 2023.

With coal-fired power incompatible with China’s declared longer-term climate goals, GEM said China is running the risk of being lumbered with billions of yuan in stranded assets.

Recent approvals for coal projects in China have come with the slogan “build first and modify later”, suggesting they are considered a short-term energy supply solution.

“Overbuilding coal ‘just in case’ and with a ‘we’ll deal with that later’ approach is a costly and risky gamble, especially when alternative solutions are available to meet targets and address energy security,” said Ms Champenois. REUTERS