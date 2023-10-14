A dirty habit: Why Indonesia is addicted to coal and how it can go green

CILEGON, Indonesia – In the busy port adjacent to the giant Suralaya power plant complex west of Jakarta, a steady stream of barges deliver shipments of black coal to feed the power stations’ voracious appetite.

The complex, South-east Asia’s largest, consumes 35,000 tonnes of coal a day, or more than 12 million tonnes a year. It provides much needed electricity for industry and keeps the lights on in Jakarta about 100km to the east and in other regions across densely populated Java island as well as Bali.

At full capacity, the 4-gigawatt complex can power about four million homes. It supplies about 10 per cent of the electricity for the Java-Bali grid that serves 150 million people.

But Suralaya – consisting of eight generation units with two more under construction – also creates hazardous air pollution. Nearby villagers breathe in the thick brown smoke from the towering chimneys, and the pollution also spreads far downwind, reaching as far as the capital.

The complex also emits vast amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) that fuels global climate change, raising temperatures and intensifying droughts that lead to forest fires and haze. It is a vicious circle because smoke from forest and peatland fires contains large amounts of CO2 that further drives global warming.

Suralaya, in the city of Cilegon, is just one of many places in the country under the shadow of coal power plants. Dotted along the coastlines of Java and Bali are coal power stations and industries such as steel and cement-making that use the fuel.

Indonesia remains deeply dependent on coal and is building more coal power plants to drive its ambitious expansion to produce metals such as aluminium, nickel, copper and cobalt that are needed to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries and other key components of the burgeoning green economy.