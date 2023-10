A dirty habit: Why Indonesia is addicted to coal and how it can go green

Dr Siwage said the conditions set by the donors are not favourable to Indonesia.

Mr Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments in Infrastructure and Transportation, agreed. He told ST that a middle-ground approach is needed for JETP programmes for Indonesia and other nations. Recipient countries should be able to make adjustments to suit local conditions – building captive coal plants, in Indonesia’s case.

“We should avoid a cookie-cutter solution, thinking that if a project works successfully in one place we can do it exactly the same at any place.”

And there is another problem: JETP donor governments and many major banks have coal-funding exclusion policies, leaving them wary of funding early coal plant retirements, or joining any programme in a country still building coal plants.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been helping financial players develop criteria for early-phase-out financing to try to overcome the reputational and regulatory risks. This could help nations in the region switch out of coal.

The second, related, scheme is the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM). It also involves early retirement of coal plants and involves direct negotiations with plant owners to compensate them via a mix of grants and concessionary and commercial loans.

A key focus of the ETM is ongoing negotiations with the Japanese, Korean and Indonesian owners of the 660-megawatt Cirebon 1 power plant east of Jakarta. The coal plant, which started operations in 2012, would be refinanced in a US$250 million to US$300 million deal that would pay for its retirement 10 to 15 years before the end of its useful life, possibly by 2037.

Retiring it 15 years early could cut up to 30 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of taking 800,000 cars off the road, ADB estimated. So, imagine repeating this exercise dozens of times and the climate – and health – benefits add up.

ADB principal energy specialist David Elzinga told ST that the negotiations are progressing, including on the commercial terms and due diligence.

However, ST understands that one of the sticking points is who is going to pay for the electricity projects needed to replace the power generated by the plant. Another is the type of cleaner energy projects to be built. Resolving these issues is key to the ETM’s success.

Immediate action

International financing is not the only key. Observers say Indonesia must also show more leadership on all fronts of the green transition.

“International financing will be instrumental, but looking at the scale, the bulk of the efforts also needs to come from domestic political and financial commitment. Relying on foreign funding alone means Indonesia is not taking its fate in its own hands,” said Mr Putra.

He noted that progress to ramp up wind and solar power is still very slow, despite government pledges to accelerate it this decade. “India’s solar capacity is more than 200 times that of Indonesia. We have some catching up to do.”

He added that a small reallocation of royalties, taxes or resource levies towards a transition fund could hasten the transition.

The International Energy Agency said in a September 2022 report that achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 for Indonesia “is a long journey that requires immediate and sustained action”.

It said energy efficiency, renewables in the electricity sector, and the electrification of transport needed to be kick-started immediately. “The technologies for efficiency, electrification and renewables are commercially available and cost-effective, provided that the right policies are put in place,” it added.

Indonesia already has plans to cut emissions from transport, and large-scale renewable energy – mainly solar – projects are planned or being built. But far more is needed.

Ultimately, Indonesia’s challenge to kick the coal habit will only grow as the economy keeps expanding, wealth increases and more Indonesians buy cars and air-conditioners, and as cities build new housing. That means the nation’s energy demands will also grow and it risks entrenching coal further without a major refocusing of energy policies.

Going green will be expensive. But the alternative could be far costlier in an increasingly hotter world facing more severe climate impacts. Burning coal stokes the furnace of climate change and risks tarnishing the country’s image.