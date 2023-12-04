Finance, carbon credits key to early coal phase-out in Asia: MAS chief

DUBAI - Asia faces a huge challenge kicking its dependency on coal and needs high-integrity carbon credits and new types of financing to fund early coal plant retirements to reduce the global climate risks, Singapore’s central bank chief said on Dec 4.

“Coal is a problem. One out of every six tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in the world comes from a coal plant in Asia. You want to move the needle, you’ve got to address this,” Mr Ravi Menon, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director, told a panel discussion at the Singapore pavilion on the sidelines of the COP28 United Nations climate conference in Dubai.

While finding ways to retire coal plants is vital, another key focus for the region is modernising and expanding grids to bring wind and solar power to cities and industries across Asia, he said.

Burning coal is the single-largest source of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that are heating up the planet, and Asia is by far the largest coal producer and consumer, led by China and India. The fuel is a key source of energy but also a main cause of deadly air pollution.

There are more than 2,000 coal-fired power plants in the region and additional power plants will add more CO2 into the air and accelerate global warming. Coal accounts for almost 60 per cent of the total power generation in the Asia-Pacific.

Innovative types of financing are needed to help compensate plant owners and help poorer nations shift to renewable energy, Mr Menon said.

The MAS has been working with the finance sector and other partners to develop the concept of transition credits which sets out the conditions under which coal plant owners can use carbon credits to reduce the economic gap of early coal plant retirements.

Power plants typically have long-term power purchase agreements with a utility that guarantee revenue for several decades. That revenue stream pays off the debt and earns the owners a profit.

Transition credits arise from emissions reduced through the plant’s early retirement and replacement with cleaner energy sources. Transition finance is an approach that aims to support companies trying to reduce emissions in accordance with a long-term strategy to decarbonise.

“You need a managed phase-out strategy. Not easy to do. Asian coal plants are young, 12 to 15 years on average, and they have another 30 years to go easily,” said Mr Menon.

“Making things worse, they have long-term purchase agreements, and they have policy reliefs. Worse still, in some countries you have fossil fuel subsidies.”

This makes the economics of early plant retirements especially challenging.

“Why should the coal plant owner give up this revenue stream? Why should the owner shut it down 10 years early?” he said.