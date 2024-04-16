Carbon credits can help finance scale-up of costly climate tech: Report

SINGAPORE - Carbon credits can help to channel more finance to scale up the adoption of clean-energy technologies, which are costly but critical to getting the global energy sector to net zero by 2050, a new report has found.

These technologies, which need a “massive and urgent scale-up in deployment”, include sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), low-carbon hydrogen, and direct air capture, which help to suck planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for permanent storage underground.

According to a report launched by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Temasek investment platform GenZero on April 16, investments in these three technologies will need to increase to nearly US$300 billion (S$410 billion) annually by the early 2030s, up from US$9 billion in 2023. This will be crucial in helping to cap global warming at 1.5 deg C.

GenZero’s chief executive Frederick Teo, who was speaking at the Ecosperity conference at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on April 16, said: “When we think about the technology projects (needed) to achieve monumental decarbonisation, we are often stuck in a little bit of a chicken-and-egg situation.

“If the projects are too immature, where the technology risks are high, how do we actually deploy the tech… at scale? It is extremely risky. On the other hand, if we do not provide enough capital for some of these projects to mature, how then will we be able to see which ones will be promising?” he added.

Carbon credits can be an innovative way of attracting private capital to help bridge this funding gap, although the right regulatory environment must be in place to improve the investment conditions for these technologies, said the report.

More robust methodologies and rules must also be developed to help ensure that the carbon credits sold are of high quality, and can stand up to scrutiny.

To create these enabling conditions for private sector investment, governments can pump in research and development funding to help scale up novel technologies, and develop road maps to provide clarity for these investments to take place, the report noted.

For instance, Singapore had in 2022 launched its National Hydrogen Strategy, which outlines how it will scale up viable hydrogen technologies and projects to bring them to commercialisation, along with establishing a supply chain for hydrogen and developing the necessary infrastructure for its mass deployment.

Public procurement can also be used as a means to incentivise the scale-up of targeted technologies using carbon credits.

For instance, national water agency PUB is looking to develop a new plant that will help to enhance the ocean’s ability to store carbon dioxide (CO2). This will have the potential to capture some 3,650 tonnes of CO2 yearly when fully operational.

As PUB, the National Research Foundation and the University of California, Los Angeles, had jointly funded the US$20 million plant, the carbon abatement from the project will be represented as carbon credits and allocated to the stakeholders based on each of their funding proportions.

To help create demand for these nascent technologies, groups of buyers can also band together to form buyer coalitions, where they provide an advanced commitment to purchase future carbon credits, as a way of bridging this “chicken-and-egg problem” of demand and supply.

“This helps to lower the costs of borrowing and enables project developers to scale up deployment of the technology with enhanced predictability,” said the report.

Hydrogen is touted as a cleaner solution compared to fossil fuels as it does not produce any planet-warming CO2 when burned. The gas can be considered a low-carbon energy source if it is produced using renewables, like solar. According to the IEA, hydrogen production needs to be scaled up to 70 million tonnes by 2030, up from 1 million tonnes currently, in order to help the global energy sector get to net zero.