Carbon credits can still help with decarbonisation in fragmented market: Report

SINGAPORE - The international trade in carbon credits has been plagued with many uncertainties, but carbon markets should not be written off, a new report has suggested.

Despite the challenges, carbon markets are likely to continue to play a role in helping countries reduce their planet-warming emissions to meet their climate change targets, the report published on April 12 by Temasek-backed firm GenZero concluded.

GenZero’s chief executive Frederick Teo said that for carbon markets to take off, players in this space need greater clarity on the factors that are shaping the market trajectory.

“The (report) explores the underlying drivers that could shape the trajectory of carbon markets. We hope the insights are useful in encouraging discussion around key actions that can develop a more effective carbon market to support global decarbonisation,” he added.

The carbon markets facilitate international collaborations in climate action, as large emitters of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions can purchase carbon credits generated elsewhere to offset their emissions.

One carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide - the main greenhouse gas driving global warming - that is either prevented from being released or removed from the atmosphere. Projects that supply carbon credits can include a forest protection effort, or the use of technology to suck away planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

However, recent developments have suggested that such cross-border collaborations could be hindered by national policies or concerns over the quality of carbon credits.

GenZero’s Carbon Scenarios report highlighted three scenarios, each with varying degrees of international collaboration, that show that carbon markets will still have a role in all three outcomes.

In one scenario, geopolitical fragmentation is pronounced, with nations prioritising the development of their own green economies over international collaboration.

In such a scenario, carbon credits will be traded domestically instead of globally, the report said.

There are already signs of such an inward-looking scenario playing out in the real world. For example, India and Indonesia have indicated their intent to either ban or restrict the export of carbon credits generated within the country, preferring to use the emissions savings to meet their own climate change targets. Indonesia later changed its stance in 2023, allowing foreign entities to buy credits from its carbon market.

But the GenZero report indicated that even in such a scenario, buyers of carbon credits could still source for credits from other like-minded nations via bilateral agreements. “Countries which have mutually-aligned principles may still opt to trade carbon credits bilaterally,” the report said.

In a contrasting scenario in the report, climate cooperation becomes a top global priority. Countries agree on a global standard for carbon credits, and trade with one another.

Those which are able to decarbonise their economies at lower cost, do so first, and once they have met their climate targets, they sell their excess emissions reductions to other countries which face more difficulties decarbonising.

In the scenario where global cooperation around climate action is heightened, markets also coalesce around a high bar for integrity as buyers of carbon credits are wary of buying low quality carbon credits over fears of being accused of greenwashing.

In the final scenario, the report highlighted another fault line for fragmentation: concerns over the quality of carbon credits.

In particular, the report flagged that nature-based carbon projects, such as those that help to avoid or reduce emissions through nature conservation or restoration, could face greater scrutiny over concerns over whether they truly have a positive impact on the climate.