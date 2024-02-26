Businessman Philip Chan designated politically significant person under S’pore’s foreign interference law

SINGAPORE – Businessman Philip Chan Man Ping, 59, has officially been designated a politically significant person under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (Fica) as at Feb 26.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement the same day that the Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures was of the opinion that it is in the public interest for countermeasures to be applied to Mr Chan, who is the managing director of several real estate investment firms.

The registrar had considered his representations, but “remains of the view that he should be designated as a politically significant person”.

The authorities had served the Hong Kong-born businessman a notice on Feb 2, outlining the intention to designate him as a politically significant person.

He was deemed to have shown susceptibility to being influenced by foreign actors, and willingness to advance their interests, said MHA then.

In its latest statement, the ministry said that Mr Chan should be designated as a politically significant person, as his activities are “directed towards a political end in Singapore”.

The designation means Mr Chan will need to disclose political donations of $10,000 or more if he receives and accepts them, as well as foreign affiliations and migration benefits.

He is allowed to appeal to the Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam against the decision. The ministry did not give a deadline for the appeal.