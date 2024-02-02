Who is Philip Chan, the man against whom S’pore has invoked its foreign interference law?

SINGAPORE – Mr Philip Chan, a Hong Kong-born businessman active in local grassroots and community organisations, believed in uniting overseas Chinese to tell China’s story.

“It is our duty as overseas Chinese to tell China’s story well, and to spread and pass on the marvellous traditional Chinese culture while we are abroad,” he told Chinese media outlet Chinese Headline New Media (Huawen Toutiao) in a March 2023 interview.

On Feb 2, the 59-year-old naturalised Singaporean was served notice that the authorities intend to designate him as a politically significant person under Singapore’s foreign interference law.

This is because he has been assessed to have shown susceptibility to being influenced by foreign actors, and willingness to advance their interests, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Mr Chan, who immigrated to Singapore over 30 years ago, has more than 20 years of experience in the property sector. He is concurrently the managing director of Wen Way Investments and Mutual Benefits Realty, as well as chief executive officer at C&H Properties.

He is also the founder of China Link Education Consultancy, which organises courses to “nurture better understanding and more appreciation towards China”. These are targeted at young people and those interested in doing business in China, and cover topics such as Chinese politics, economic development and customs.

Mr Chan was invited to attend China’s Two Sessions parliamentary meetings in March 2023 – the country’s most important political event of the year – as an “overseas Chinese representative”. He was one of 30 such representatives from around the world invited by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

In Singapore, Mr Chan is also president of the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association, which helps to link business communities in Singapore and Hong Kong, and promotes industry and commerce between both cities and China.

He is also president of the Kowloon Club, which helps new immigrants integrate into Singapore society.