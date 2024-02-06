Singapore is not China and the problem with equating race with allegiance

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi’s grilling and the news of a naturalised Singapore citizen designated as a politically sensitive person raise important issues around ethnicity and allegiances.

Leong Chan-Hoong

Mr Chew Shou Zi, the chief executive of TikTok, testifies during a Senate judiciary committee hearing in Washington on Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People confuse nationality and national allegiances.

The former defines formal membership of a state with geographical parameters. National allegiance on the other hand refers to the affective bond between the individual and the state.

