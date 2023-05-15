As China re-opens, ‘old friends’ from S’pore get a head start in resuming ties

SINGAPORE/BEIJING – A month before China resumed issuing all visas to foreigners on March 15, Singaporean businessman Tony Du received an invitation to visit the country from the Sichuan provincial government’s overseas Chinese affairs office.

Mr Du, who is president of the Tian Fu Association, a Singapore clan association for new Chinese immigrants, gathered a group of 30 members for the five-day trip starting March 25.

The delegation comprised businessmen, students and others such as retired architect Liu Thai Ker. They entered on business visas processed with the help of the Chinese embassy in Singapore. While they paid for their air tickets, all other expenses were borne by the Sichuan government.

To explore opportunities for collaboration, the group visited places such as the city of Mianyang, the districts of Wenjiang and Qingyang, and a development area called the Tianfu New Area. In Chengdu, they met officials from the Singapore consulate.

There were also discussions with Chinese officials, the highest-ranked of whom was Sichuan Provincial Standing Committee member Zhao Junming. Mr Zhao is also head of the Sichuan arm of the United Front Work Department, which maintains ties with the ethnic Chinese diaspora, especially individuals who play significant roles in their own communities.

Mr Du is among a small group of Singaporeans who were among the first to be invited to visit China again after it emerged from nearly three years of travel restrictions. As China doubles down on economic recovery this year, it is on a drive to welcome back foreign businessmen and investors with long-standing ties.

Mr Du and others who spoke to The Straits Times described a China that is striving to move forward from one of the world’s longest Covid-19 lockdowns.

Former People’s Action Party MP Seng Han Thong visited Yunnan and Guizhou provinces from Feb 25 to March 3 with 20 others.

The group made stops at locations such as Maotai town, where the fiery Kweichow Moutai liquor is produced, as well as Zunyi, a historically significant location in Communist Party history.

The visit made local news and was hailed by Guizhou state media as the “first tourist group from Singapore” to visit the region since the pandemic.

Mr Seng said of his visit: “There were much fewer people, but many shops were open and the desire to recover from the pandemic was there, although my impressions were superficial as I only visited briefly.”

The ex-politician said that the group travelled on business visas, which were approved with the help of the Chinese embassy. He was invited to join the trip as a regular customer of the organiser, China Express Travel, a Singapore-based agency specialising in tours to the north-western parts of China. Its founder Li Liang Yi was also part of the group.

When Mr Seng returned, he participated in a Guizhou-Singapore Trade and Investment Cooperation Symposium, which he posted about on his social media account.