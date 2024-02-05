Philip Chan resigns as president of HK S’pore Business Association amid foreign interference notice

SINGAPORE - Businessman Philip Chan, who was issued a notice that the authorities here intend to designate him as a politically significant person under anti-foreign interference laws, has resigned from his role as president of the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association (HSBA).

On Feb 2, the Hong Kong-born businessman, 59, became the first person to be dealt with under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (Fica), a law that empowers the authorities to deal with foreign interference in domestic politics.

Mr Chan, a naturalised Singapore citizen, was assessed to have shown susceptibility to being influenced by foreign actors and a willingness to advance their interests, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, without naming any foreign entity. His activities were also assessed to be directed towards a political end in Singapore.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, HSBA said on Feb 5 that its chairman Dennis Chiu accepted Mr Chan’s resignation, effective from Feb 2.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Mr Chan for his invaluable contributions, dedication and leadership during his tenure,” said HSBA, which helps to link business communities in Singapore and Hong Kong, and promotes industry and commerce between both cities and China.

HSBA added that Mr Chan had said he intended to step down from his role after his two-year term during the last annual general meeting on June 6, 2023.

“This decision was made with the understanding that his term would naturally conclude in June 2024, and, as part of the succession planning, it was anticipated that a new president would be selected and voted in by the end of his term,” said HSBA.

Mr Chan has 14 days from Feb 2 to submit representations to the Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures.

When reached, Mr Chan said he has no statements to make, nor will he make public his presentations to the registrar.

Mr Chan was also a patron of the Kampong Chai Chee Citizens’ Consultative Committee and the Bukit Timah Community Club management committee. The People’s Association said in a statement on Feb 2 that he has stepped down from all grassroots appointments.

He is also president of the Kowloon Club, which helps new immigrants integrate into Singapore society, and a member of the charitable organisation SPD’s resource mobilisation and partnerships committee. The Straits Times has contacted both organisations for comment.

If Mr Chan is designated as a politically significant person, he can appeal to Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam against the registrar’s decision.