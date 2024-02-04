‘Tell the China story well’: Beijing’s campaign to co-opt Chinese diaspora gains urgency amid pressures

BEIJING - As China sees an increasingly hostile alliance of countries bent on containing it, the East Asian giant appears to have intensified its outreach to overseas Chinese to help promote its narrative, influence policies and advance its power.

Three years of Covid-19 isolation had in part crimped its ability to carry out such work, but efforts resumed apace as it emerged from its tough pandemic measures in early 2023.

Singapore delegations were invited to visit China at the beginning of last year, even before visa applications resumed, as The Straits Times had reported.

In March 2023, it invited a naturalised Singaporean businessman active in the local grassroots community to attend annual meetings of its top political advisory body during its parliamentary session.

It was here, in Beijing, that Mr Philip Chan Man Ping, 59, a Hong Kong-born real estate investor, implored ethnic Chinese around the world to band together to “tell the China story well”.

The Singapore authorities have now signalled that they intend to use a new anti-foreign interference law against Mr Chan by designating him a “politically significant person” because his activities were “directed towards a political end in Singapore”. They did not, however, link him to any particular country.

But his public comments and activities suggest that he is using his influence and network to propagate favourable views toward China that have veered into the political realm.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, a United Nations agency, there are an estimated 60 million people of Chinese origin overseas. As China seeks to expand its global influence and secure its interests amid increasing pushback from the United States and other countries, co-opting the Chinese diaspora has gained urgency.

In recent years, its diplomats, state media and citizens have been encouraged to “tell the China story well” as Beijing wrestles for control over discourse it said is dominated by western liberal nations.

Its flagging economy has also added pressure to the need for greater foreign investment.

A patriotic education law passed in Oct 2023 requires the state to strengthen communication with overseas Chinese, “enhancing overseas Chinese feelings of patriotism and carrying forward the patriotic tradition”.

Since 2018, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office under the Chinese government has also been integrated into the United Front Work Department under the Communist Party of China, according it greater strategic importance.

Veteran diplomat Ong Keng Yong, who is also executive deputy chairman of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the ease of doing business and operating among foreign corporations and organisations via Singapore, has emboldened Chinese companies and entities to use Singapore to reach out to others in the region and beyond.

“From this perspective, efforts have been made to cultivate relevant opinion makers and policy people. The idea is to have a PRC-friendly constituency,” said Mr Ong, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China. Mr Ong is Ambassador-at-Large at Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In this endeavour, the pool of Chinese expatriates or naturalised Singapore citizens of Chinese origin is important. Initially, cultivation efforts revolved around business and some ancestry ties. This has now become more obvious and those inside this circle have become bolder and outgoing,” he said, adding that Mr Chan is one such individual.