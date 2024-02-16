Budget 2024: New tax credit to support firms’ innovation and green transition

SINGAPORE – Amid the global race to attract quality investments, Singapore will introduce a new tax credit scheme that aims to support high-value and substantive economic activities.

The new refundable investment credit (RIC) scheme comes with a refundable cash feature.

The RIC will be awarded by the Singapore Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, and is based on the qualifying expenditures incurred by a firm.

Expenditure categories that qualify include manpower costs, professional fees, materials and consumables, freight and logistics costs, and capital expenditure.

Companies can get up to 50 per cent of support on each qualifying expenditure category.

The amount of RIC a firm can get depends on its different qualifying expenditure categories. Each category has a predetermined support rate, which is tied to economic outcomes.

Each RIC award will have a qualifying period of up to 10 years.

The credits are to be offset against corporate income tax payable. Any unutilised credits will be refunded to the firm in cash within four years from when the firm satisfies the conditions for receiving the credits.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister, announced this on Feb 16 during his Budget speech.

He noted that economic growth is tied to Singaporeans’ living standards, which are in turn linked to the Republic’s ability to attract high-quality and high-value investments that create good jobs for people here.

He said: “To be clear, we are not going for growth at all costs. There is a limit to how fast we can grow due to tighter constraints we face in land, labour and carbon.

“But by focusing on productivity and innovation, we can push the frontier and grow at an average of about 2 per cent to 3 per cent each year over the next decade.”

The Government will also be topping up the National Productivity Fund by $2 billion in 2024.