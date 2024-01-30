Singapore draws $12.7b in fixed assets investments in 2023; set to create over 20,000 jobs

SINGAPORE – The Republic attracted $12.7 billion in fixed assets investments in 2023 amid a challenging global environment that impacted business and investor sentiment, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Jan 30.

This marked a decrease from $22.5 billion in 2022, which can be attributed to the slowdown in demand for semiconductors.

In 2023, the chemicals sector took the lead in fixed asset investment commitments at about 35 per cent, followed by electronics at 24.2 per cent, and research and development at 16.6 per cent.

In all, the projects secured in 2023 are expected to create 20,045 new jobs when they are fully implemented in the next few years. Of the jobs created, 58 per cent are in services, 26 per cent in research and development (R&D) and innovation, and the remaining 16 per cent in manufacturing.

EDB managing director Jacqueline Poh said that the return of industrial policy in other countries led to increased competition for investment, while elevated interest rates also raised the barriers for investment and affected the fundraising environment for start-ups.

“These factors weigh on our investments commitments, but Singapore’s position as a trusted hub for business, innovation, and talent remains a key factor of our attractiveness,” she said at a briefing held at EDB’s office in Raffles City Tower on Jan 30.

Total business expenditure came to $8.9 billion in 2023, in line with EDB’s medium- to long-term goals, with the headquarters and professional services sector accounting for nearly 70 per cent of such commitments as more global businesses used Singapore as a hub for their operations and to access other markets.

Total business expenditure refers to a company’s incremental annual operating expenditure in Singapore, excluding depreciation. Major components include wages and rental.

Singapore captured quality investments from various regions, including the United States, Europe, and Asia, said EDB. While investments from China and India declined compared with 2022, the Republic saw increased interest from Japanese businesses.

EDB noted that investment commitments related to R&D and innovation activities in 2023 also increased over the previous year, as multinational companies continue to deepen their presence in Singapore and more foreign start-ups base themselves here.

It added that multinational companies have been expanding their partnerships with the local Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) ecosystem to develop products from Singapore.

EDB has been promoting innovation through corporate venture-building, with a $10 million Corporate Venture Launchpad programme rolled out in 2021. It enables companies to create new, globally competitive products, services and business ventures.

Since its introduction, the programme has helped 25 large companies nurture new venture concepts in Singapore. Out of these companies, 15 have plans to launch or have launched new ventures in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data services, climate technology and agricultural technology.