Budget 2024 tackles immediate challenges for households, sets longer-term goals for economy and workers

SINGAPORE - Budget 2024 will tackle immediate challenges for households and businesses, while also laying out longer-term strategic moves tied to better economic growth and jobs.
It will also focus on lifelong learning, create more paths for equality and mobility, and provide more assurance for families and senior citizens.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the key themes of his Budget in Parliament on Feb 16, as he began his speech at 3.30pm.
Many of the moves are tied to the report from the Forward Singapore nationwide engagement exercise, which was released in October 2023.
As he set out the context for his fiscal proposal, DPM Wong noted that the past year had not been easy with a troubled international environment, subdued global economy and modest economic growth for Singapore.
He also acknowledged that many households are feeling the pressure of higher living costs.
For 2024, the outlook is mixed, as the growth in major economies is expected to be resilient but geopolitical risks continue to loom large.
However, there are some upsides, said DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister.
Global inflationary pressures are expected to recede further, while the global electronics industry is projected to recover. Asia also continues to be a key driver of global growth, he noted.
“Overall, we are cautiously optimistic that 2024 will be a better year,” said DPM Wong.
Besides lower inflation, Singapore expects higher gross domestic product growth at 1 per cent to 3 per cent.
“But there is considerable uncertainty in the outlook and the risks are tilted to the downside,” he said.
The world is in a new era of conflict and confrontation, one that is more violent, fragmented, unpredictable and messier.
For some time to come, Singapore will have to operate in an external environment that will be less stable and favourable to its security and prosperity than the preceding three decades, said DPM Wong.
That is why the government embarked on the Forward Singapore exercise, to refresh the social compact and set out a roadmap for the nation’s way forward in a troubled world, he added.
The Forward Singapore exercise was launched in June 2022 and led by DPM Wong.
DPM Wong told the House on Feb 16 that Budget 2024 will roll out the first instalment of the Forward Singapore programmes.
These moves are part of an “ambitious agenda” to achieve the shared goals of building a nation that is vibrant and inclusive, fair and thriving, as well as resilient and united, he said.
Forward Singapore aims to give more assurances to help Singaporeans navigate the uncertainties in today’s world, strengthen the sense of cohesion and solidarity, and keep society together, he added.
“For as one united people, we can overcome all odds. We can turn every challenge into opportunity, and every vulnerability into strength.”