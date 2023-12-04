National AI Strategy 2.0 follows years of planning, growth in AI sector ‘not by chance’: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – The influx of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in healthcare, education, security and other sectors is “not by chance” but comes on the back of years of planning and investment, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Dec 4.

Singapore has taken steps to master and make use of AI across many fields, but a new plan is needed to gear the nation to adopt AI while mitigating its risks, he said as he announced the revised National AI Strategy at a launch event held at the National Gallery.

The new plan signals a shift in gears, focusing on ways to prepare the economy to embrace and utilise AI, expanding on use cases within sectors like healthcare and education listed in the inaugural report.

Launched in 2019, the first blueprint laid out five broad uses for AI up to 2030, including the prediction of chronic disease, organisation of freight and logistics, and improvements to border clearance operations.

That year, Singapore was among the first countries to introduce a national AI strategy, kick-starting AI projects in multiple fields.

These include the use of AI in border clearance operations, for predicting chronic diseases, and for moving freight more efficiently. They continue to be incrementally rolled out under plans in the inaugural edition of the country’s AI strategy.

More than $500 million has been invested in research and development through national research programme AI Singapore since 2019.

AI could also be used for administration to help residents through an AI-powered chatbot, and to roll out pre-emptive estate maintenance.

Under the earlier plan, students receive a more personalised learning experience, while teachers enjoy the benefits of an automated marking system, allowing them to focus less on routine assessment tasks.

Singapore has made headway in many of the goals listed in the 2019 AI strategy report, said Mr Wong, adding: “It is not by chance that we can do these in Singapore today.”

Hospitals have ramped up their use of AI, which now helps medical professionals to screen for illnesses like heart disease, malaria and near-invisible cancerous growths with greater accuracy.

AI is also playing a growing role in the classroom. The AI-enabled Adaptive Learning System (ALS) makes customised learning recommendations for each pupil based on how they respond to questions and activities.

The system was launched in June for mathematics in three topics covered at Primary 5.

At the borders, a next-generation gantry is in the works to allow travellers to clear immigration by simply walking through, instead of having to wait behind multiple barriers to scan their passports and biometrics.

Progress in AI has helped Singapore to carve itself a niche, achieving high rankings in global AI indices and laying the ground for more than 80 active AI research faculties, and 1,100 AI-related start-ups here, said the report.