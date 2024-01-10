New $20m initiative in S’pore to develop tools to detect deepfakes and misinformation

SINGAPORE - Deepfakes circulating here could be watermarked in the future to alert viewers. Similarly, the same watermarking technology could be used to label trusted content.

These are among a new arsenal of detection tools Singapore is developing to tackle the rising scourge of deepfakes and misinformation. The tools will be designed under a new $20 million initiative to build online trust and safety.

Announcing the efforts in Parliament on Jan 10, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said that Singapore needs to grow new capabilities to keep pace with scammers and online risks. The most worrisome is the misuse of deepfakes to create compelling pitches.

“Our digital way of life has exposed us to new risks. Cyber attacks, scams and harmful content pose a growing threat to our safety and security. As many MPs have noted, trust in society, so crucial for normal human interactions, could be undermined,” she said.

And even though the Singapore Government has taken bold steps to counter these risks including enacting new laws, more of the right things could be done continuously, said Mrs Teo.

She was responding to a motion, of which she expressed support, filed by five members of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Communications and Information and five other MPs.

Titled Building An Inclusive And Safe Digital Society, the motion contains 13 recommendations to better safeguard online transactions, detect deepfakes and scams, as well as educate the whole of society to take part in digital activities safely.

The GPC members who filed the motion are chairperson Tin Pei Ling, deputy chairperson Alex Yam and members Sharael Taha, Hany Soh and Jessica Tan. The five People’s Action Party MPs involved in the motion are Mr Darryl David, Ms Mariam Jaafar, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Mr Yip Hon Weng and Dr Wan Rizal.

The recommendations include having the Government take the lead in setting up information-sharing platforms to help the public better detect scams, ensuring that device makers and digital platforms provide stronger safeguards against malware, and holding social media services accountable for harmful content and malicious ads.

Parliamentarians unanimously supported the motion, and spoke widely covering areas from deepfakes manipulating public opinion and online scams to helping vulnerable groups navigate the digital space.

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) said that the issue of deepfakes is a serious matter for all democracies, and called on the Government to look at ways of electronically watermarking content as proof that the content is real.

“If we can no longer discern easily what is real and not real, you can’t even have a functioning democracy. No government, regardless of which political party they come from, will be able to govern in any country without that fundamental basis for deliberative democratic discussion,” he said.

Dr Tan raised the example of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was recently a target of malicious actors as he had his likeness used in scam videos to promote investment products.

“That’s just deepfake 1.0. Project that forward, three, five or 10 years with more computing power, you can imagine how authentic those deepfakes are going to be,” he said.