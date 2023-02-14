Budget 2023: What you need to know - from more cash payouts to higher property and car taxes

A total of $3 billion will be pumped into the Assurance Package. The package will cost $9.6 billion, up from $6.6 billion.

Payouts will come in the form of a new Cost-of-Living Special Payment of between $200 and $400 for each eligible adult Singaporean. An additional senior bonus of between $200 and $300 will be given to each eligible Singaporean aged 55 and above.

Cash payouts will be increased by between $300 and $650 for eligible Singaporeans, bringing the total amount received by each adult Singaporean to between $700 and $2,250 over five years.

Singaporean households will also receive $300 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in January 2024, up from the $200 the Government had earlier announced.

READ FULL STORY: S’poreans to get more in GST voucher, cash payouts to cope with rising costs

2. Housing measures and grants