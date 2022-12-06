This new world of work needs an equally new social contract

In 2016, worker, employer and government representatives from the Asia-Pacific and Arab states regions met in Bali, Indonesia, to map out actions and policies for inclusive growth, social justice and decent work for all.

Little did they know that just three years later, the world would be plunged into turmoil by Covid-19. The Asia-Pacific region experienced negative economic growth of 1.3 per cent in 2020, marking the most severe contraction in nearly half a century. The Arab countries of Western Asia saw an alarming economic downturn of 6.5 per cent in 2020, recovering to only a modest 2.5 per cent growth in 2021.