Call to ensure workers retain dignity and identity as jobs transform in changing world

SINGAPORE — The increasing focus on sustainability will affect blue- and white-collar workers in every industry and require them to learn new skills.

As jobs transform, it is important to find a way to make sure they still give employees dignity and a sense of identity, said Ms Winnie Tan, senior vice-president for sustainability at insurance firm Great Eastern.

She was speaking on Thursday at a panel discussion that took place during the Institute of Policy Studies’ (IPS) Singapore Perspectives 2023 conference.

This year, the focus is on work and the panel discussion was titled Transiting To The Digital, Green And Care Economies: How To Succeed In The Jobs Ahead.

“We need to think about the purpose and dignity of work, not just for white-collar executives, but also for production line workers... When jobs start to look different, how might we help shape (the jobs) so they can perform,” said Ms Tan.

The online panel discussion was moderated by IPS’ senior research fellow and head of the Society and Culture Department, Dr Carol Soon.

The other panellists were Dr Ng Wai Chong, founder and chief executive officer of aged-care consultancy NWC Longevity Practice, and Dr Ong Chen Hui, assistant chief executive of the BizTech Group in the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Giving the example of how the European Union is banning the sale of new cars which run on petrol or diesel from 2035, Ms Tan said shifts like this will need workers to quickly pick up new skills, making retraining essential.

She said: “You could be standing in a production line or be a sales or finance executive in the automobile industry... You need to start factoring things like carbon taxes into your financial reporting... how might you acquire these skills?”

Ms Tan said one way forward may be to understand “adjacency of skills”, or how the new skills a worker needs relate to the ones he already has.

Workers must also be supported by policies which enable learning and give enough resources to the public to allow them to learn new skills.

She said: “It’s about creating an equal playing field.”

Dr Ng and Dr Ong spoke about how caretaking jobs, such as nurses and maids for the elderly, and traditional roles like bank tellers were transforming, and how workers could keep up with the changes.

The three pannelists also took questions from an online audience of about 580.

Dr Ong from BizTech, which encompasses several organisations including the Tech Engineering and Smart Systems Research Programme Office, said that while various training programmes and schemes are available, it is still up to the individual to take charge and plan his own way forward.