Bouquets to luxury cars: Singapore’s most unique vending machines

SINGAPORE – Could Singapore get any more convenient? Once just a device for canned drinks or snacks, a vending machine these days can store and sell almost anything, from fresh flowers to luxury cars. Here are some of the most unique vending machines across the island:
Fresh flowers
The Straits Times recently reported that plant nurseries were turning to vending machines to sell potted plants. But did you know that you can also pick up fresh bouquets at vending machines?
For instance, florist White Dew Flower started selling bouquets at its 24-hour vending machine near Upper Thomson MRT station in August.
The machine holds up to 10 bouquets at a time, with the price of each floral arrangement ranging from $35 to $120.
Its built-in refrigerator keeps the flowers fresh for up to 1½ weeks by maintaining the temperature inside the machine at around 8 deg C to 15 deg C – just like refrigerators at brick-and-mortar florists.
This allows for bouquets of all sorts of blooms, including popular flowers such as roses, baby’s breath and sunflowers. They come in an array of designs, including themed bouquets, such as a graduation bouquet complete with a card and teddy bear.
Ms Gina Bai, the 28-year-old retail manager of White Dew Flower, said the machine is usually restocked twice a week and the floral designs change weekly.
She said the vending machine was the “best solution” for the previously fully online florist to meet the needs of customers who urgently need fresh flowers.
“It is an interesting way to connect us to our customers,” she added.
Skincare products
Need something to calm a breakout, but the stores are all closed? Pick up a purifying sheet mask or enzyme cleanser from home-grown beauty brand Ice’s Secret’s skincare vending machine.
The skincare line is formulated for South-east Asian climate. The brand’s vending machine is on the second floor of Thomson Plaza and offers some of its best-selling products.
The offerings include an ion water essence face mist, oligopeptide milk cleanser, lip masks and sunscreen.
Products at the machine retail for the same price as they would on the brand’s e-commerce website, costing between $14 and $89.
Ms Quinn Chen, managing director of Ice’s Secret said: “We chose to incorporate vending machines to align with our brand’s core principles of simplicity and efficient skincare. Our products provide quick relief for various skin issues, making vending machines an ideal choice to help more people with their skin in a shorter period of time.”
She estimates the machine receives several hundred transactions a month and the number is growing as more people become aware of the machine.
“We adapt the vending machine’s product selection according to seasons and campaigns to keep things fresh and engaging for our customers,” she added.
‘Gold ATMs’
Puregold.sg, an e-commerce store selling gold and silver medallions and bars, currently sells its products through eight vending machines located in malls such as VivoCity and Marina Square.
Marketed as “Gold ATMs”, these machines, which were first set up in 2016, offer products that range in price from about $58 to $650.
Set up in 2010, the store is known for its precious metals embossed with unique Singaporean designs, making them a popular option for gifts and souvenirs.
A spokesperson for Puregold.sg said the store aims to plant a Gold ATM in every mall in Singapore.
“At the same time, we are looking into the Asia Pacific regions. Our first Gold ATM has launched in China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, more Gold ATMs will be coming on board soon,” the spokesperson said.
See a doctor
Even essential services and products can be obtained from vending machines these days. Multiple automated medicine dispensers have sprouted around the island in recent years, and in 2023, SmartRx became the first company to innovate such machines with an attached telemedicine consultation pod.
Its second and latest telemedicine kiosk is the Charazoi Telemedicine Kiosk, which was installed at Jalan Besar Stadium in September.
Set up in collaboration with healthcare group Ninkatec, the kiosk comprises two main parts. The first is a vending machine that sells over-the-counter medicines round the clock.
The second is an attached pod where patients can consult doctors from Ninkatec’s Charazoi Medical Clinic virtually and obtain prescription-only medicines. Teleconsultations are available on weekdays from 9am to 12pm, and from 2pm to 5pm.
Mr Tong Ping Heng, co-founder of SmartRx, said several factors, including Singapore’s ageing population, transition to a green economy and shortage of medical manpower have resulted in more healthcare providers turning to solutions such as its automatic pharmacy machines.
“We are seeing more of our customers looking for ways like our automatic pharmacy machines to reduce the cost and time for delivery to their patients or even to reduce crowds in their pharmacies and clinics,” he added.
Cakes in cans
This viral cake in a can from Japanese restaurant chain Gaku took the Internet by storm when it arrived at our shores in September last year.
Today, the Okashi Gaku vending machines can be found at five locations, including shopping malls Bugis+ and Suntec City.
These canned cakes come in a total of seven flavours, such as tiramisu, matcha and mango chocolate, and each can will set customers back between $8.80 and $11.80.
TikTok user @filmforfer reviewed Okashi’s canned strawberry shortcake, which cost $11.80, from the Suntec City vending machine.
While she initially questioned how good a vending machine could taste, she ended up finding the cake “yummy” and said it tasted “like Chateraise”, another popular Japanese confectionary brand.
But another TikTok user, @jercuzzi, said the cakes were “overrated” as they were expensive and came out of the machine frozen, taking a long time to thaw.
Snag a cool ride
Local car dealer Autobahn Motors made international headlines in 2017 after it launched Singapore’s first car vending machine.
The 15-storey building at Jalan Kilang is a car showroom that holds about 60 cars. Each floor displays four cars through large glass windows, creating the illusion that they are stacked over one another – just like vending machine slots.
Customers choose which car they wish to test out from a touchscreen display on the ground floor, and a sophisticated system calls the car down in one to two minutes.
Mr Gary Hong, general manager of Autobahn Motors, said the novel concept sprung from a visit to toy store Toys “R” Us in 2015 with his then six-year-old son.
“While browsing, my son stopped right in front of the Matchbox cars,” he said, referring to the toy brand. “As we looked at the display of toy cars, which were stacked vertically, I realised we could build our showroom in the same way – upwards.”
The vending machine showroom went on to win gold at the Singapore Good Design Awards (SG Mark) in 2018.
In 2022, Autobahn Motors built its second car vending machine called Ten Square, a 20-storey building of a similar style, in Short Street, which holds almost 40 cars.
A 34-year-old family business, Autobahn Motors sells pre-owned convertible, sports and classic cars at both showrooms.
The buildings host between 40 and 50 car models from about 15 carmakers, including luxury brands such as Porsche and Lamborghini. Each car can set a customer back anywhere between $60,000 to $800,000.
Mr Hong estimates he sells around seven to 12 cars a month through the vending machine showrooms.
While the customers cannot immediately drive off with their newly purchased rides due to insurance paperwork, Mr Hong said the company is working towards making the process “as instant as possible”.
“Hopefully buying a car will be like buying a can of coke,” he added.