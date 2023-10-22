Bouquets to luxury cars: Singapore’s most unique vending machines

The Straits Times recently reported that plant nurseries were turning to vending machines to sell potted plants. But did you know that you can also pick up fresh bouquets at vending machines?

For instance, florist White Dew Flower started selling bouquets at its 24-hour vending machine near Upper Thomson MRT station in August.

The machine holds up to 10 bouquets at a time, with the price of each floral arrangement ranging from $35 to $120.

Its built-in refrigerator keeps the flowers fresh for up to 1½ weeks by maintaining the temperature inside the machine at around 8 deg C to 15 deg C – just like refrigerators at brick-and-mortar florists.

This allows for bouquets of all sorts of blooms, including popular flowers such as roses, baby’s breath and sunflowers. They come in an array of designs, including themed bouquets, such as a graduation bouquet complete with a card and teddy bear.