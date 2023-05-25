Vending machines in Japan evolving with advanced tech

TOKYO - Vending machines in Japan are evolving.

Contactless vending machines drew attention during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and new types of vending machines using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and information communications are appearing one after another.

Some ideas that help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and solve social issues are being incorporated into these ubiquitous machines as well.

AI-recommended products

Earlier this month, young people took cups of coffee from a machine that looked like a small coin locker in an office building in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Called the “AI cafe robot,” the machine is operated by Tokyo-based startup New Innovations.

The company operates the machines in greater Tokyo and other areas.

The machine, which offers seven different coffee beans, provides coffee that matches the buyer’s tastes and preferences.

The machine is easy to use.

Through an app, customers answer questions about their tastes and preferences such as aroma and degree of bitterness, and then set the time for the coffee to be made.

Users tap the app to notify the machine when they are in front of it, and a case containing a freshly made cup of coffee is unlocked.

“It’s convenient because you don’t have to wait,” said a 37-year-old company employee man and frequent customer.

“I had a vague idea about my tastes before, but this machine has helped me learn more about them, which is interesting.”