Tired of long waits to see your GP? Consult doc and get medicine at Jalan Besar telemedicine kiosk

SINGAPORE – Residents of Jalan Besar can now beat the crowd and avoid long waits at the doctor’s by heading to a new neighbourhood “clinic”.
The twist? The “clinic” is actually a fully automated self-service machine.
Installed at Jalan Besar Stadium, the headquarters of the Football Association of Singapore, in September, the Charazoi Telemedicine Kiosk is a collaboration between SmartRx, a local pioneer in automatic pharmacy machines, and healthcare group Ninkatec.
The kiosk comprises two main parts - the first is a vending machine which sells over-the-counter medicines round the clock.
The second is an attached pod where patients can consult doctors from Ninkatec’s Charazoi Medical Clinic virtually and obtain prescription-only medicines.
About 75 products are available from the machine. Besides over-the-counter and prescription-only medicines, the offerings also include pharmacy-only medications and other medical consumables such as sunscreen and first-aid products.
Prescribed medication is sold at the same price as those at its in-person clinic at 380 Jalan Besar, a five-minute walk from the kiosk. For example, antibiotics range from $16 to $29 at both locations.
But while a consultation at Charazoi’s physical clinic would typically set a patient back by $40, a standard teleconsultation rate at the kiosk costs only $27.
To consult a doctor at the kiosk, new users start by either registering or logging into the machine’s system using their identification card (IC) number and selected pin.
After making payment, which is available only via cashless methods, the telemedicine pod is unlocked. Patients then input their IC number and pin again, starting the teleconsultation.
Within the pod, consultations are conducted through the pod’s integrated touchscreen, microphone and speakers.
Devices to monitor temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and take height and weight measurements are available in the pod.
Doctors will be able to guide patients through the process during the virtual consultation and abnormal values will be verified with other Health Sciences Authority-registered devices.
After the consultation, users will exit the pod and log back into the machine’s system to pay for the medication prescribed by the doctor.
This prompts the machine to dispense the medicine with individual labels specified for the user’s consumption — just like any physical clinic.
If a required drug is not available at the kiosk, an option for home delivery will be presented.
Dr Choo Dee Pheng, a family physician at Charazoi Medical Clinic, said: “With the vast selection of medication dispensed at the kiosk, we are confident that the community can take the initiative for their healthcare needs with even more convenience.
“Not only will teleconsultation through the kiosk reduce waiting time at the physical clinic, timely assistance can be administered on site if required due to the kiosk’s close proximity to our physical clinic.”
Asked to elaborate on the kiosk’s time-saving aspect, Dr Choo said that the kiosk’s automation streamlines the registration and payment process. It also allows for prescribed medication to be dispensed instantaneously and Medical Certificates to be issued immediately via e-mail.
Furthermore, the kiosk taps on a wider network of eight more doctors from Ninkatec and is not just limited to the two doctors present at the physical clinic.
And just like a regular clinic, all patients’ consultation history and follow-up records are kept on the clinic’s electronic medical records system.
“All this information is captured within the same platform across the Group for continuity of care,” Dr Choo said.
The kiosk is also restocked and disinfected once a week. The machine’s inventory alert system sends notifications to the clinic directly, informing administrators when inventory is running low.
Mr Tong Ping Heng, co-founder and managing director of SmartRx, said: “This aids with flexibility as the clinic can set their own threshold for the inventory alert. As some medications are more popular than others, doctors will set them based on the trends of the demographic.”
SmartRx, which was set up in 2019, will conduct maintenance on the machine on a quarterly basis.
Mr Tong said: “We have remote monitoring of the system and if there is an issue picked up on our end, we will come down to solve it.”
He added that there are cameras installed around the machine which help to monitor it for any damage and if it requires maintenance in the event of abuse from customers.
The kiosk is the first planned installation SmartRx aims to roll out at a sports facility.
Mr Tong said: “Sporting facilities are located within the heartlands and are readily accessible for all in the community.
“The Charazoi Telemedicine Kiosk will enhance the surrounding community’s engagement and experience at the sports centre, aiding their efforts in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”
Mr Tong estimates that the three-week-old kiosk currently records one to two transactions a week.
Its first such kiosk, which was launched with healthcare group Minmed at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, was installed in March and has seen roughly 10 to 15 transactions a month since.
“It was a long journey of more than three years, including working with various medical partners to be able to come up with such innovation,” Mr Tong said.