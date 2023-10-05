Tired of long waits to see your GP? Consult doc and get medicine at Jalan Besar telemedicine kiosk

SINGAPORE – Residents of Jalan Besar can now beat the crowd and avoid long waits at the doctor’s by heading to a new neighbourhood “clinic”.

The twist? The “clinic” is actually a fully automated self-service machine.

Installed at Jalan Besar Stadium, the headquarters of the Football Association of Singapore, in September, the Charazoi Telemedicine Kiosk is a collaboration between SmartRx, a local pioneer in automatic pharmacy machines, and healthcare group Ninkatec.

The kiosk comprises two main parts - the first is a vending machine which sells over-the-counter medicines round the clock.

The second is an attached pod where patients can consult doctors from Ninkatec’s Charazoi Medical Clinic virtually and obtain prescription-only medicines.

About 75 products are available from the machine. Besides over-the-counter and prescription-only medicines, the offerings also include pharmacy-only medications and other medical consumables such as sunscreen and first-aid products.

Prescribed medication is sold at the same price as those at its in-person clinic at 380 Jalan Besar, a five-minute walk from the kiosk. For example, antibiotics range from $16 to $29 at both locations.

But while a consultation at Charazoi’s physical clinic would typically set a patient back by $40, a standard teleconsultation rate at the kiosk costs only $27.

To consult a doctor at the kiosk, new users start by either registering or logging into the machine’s system using their identification card (IC) number and selected pin.

After making payment, which is available only via cashless methods, the telemedicine pod is unlocked. Patients then input their IC number and pin again, starting the teleconsultation.

Within the pod, consultations are conducted through the pod’s integrated touchscreen, microphone and speakers.

Devices to monitor temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and take height and weight measurements are available in the pod.