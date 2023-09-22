Got green fingers? Head down to a vending machine and pick a plant

SINGAPORE – Aspiring gardeners can now skip a run to the nurseries and instead pick out a potted plant of their choice by tapping on a vending machine at a nearby mall.

Plant shops keen to cut operating costs and adopt greener methods are turning to vending-machine sales in recent years.

For instance, local nursery Little Botany started selling plants in vending machines while testing out a new potting system in May.

The retailer, which opened in 2018, now has vending machines in Waterway Point Mall in Punggol, Suntec City, and North Bridge Road.

The potting system used by Little Botany, called a semi-hydroponic set up, is believed to be more sustainable, and allows plants in the vending machines to last about a week without fresh water.

The nursery has three brick-and-mortar outlets at Punggol, Jalan Lekar in Tengah, and Simei, but Little Botany owner Fendi Sani, 34, said vending machines are the “most sustainable approach” to expanding the business.

He said: “When we open a shop, we use a lot more man power and electricity.”

Vending machines, however, need only electricity to power light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for the plants and so, use significantly less energy, he added.

Mr Sani said: “It’s more sustainable as a business and also sustainable for the environment.”

He added that he bought each of his three vending machines for at least $2000.

About 640 plants have been sold from the three machines since June, he added. Each plant costs between $18 and $148.

The selection of plants available on the machines include Australian bottle trees and tropical pitcher plants, and are among a total of 18 species in each machine. Each one comes with care instructions and a fertiliser bottle.