Bear meat vending machine a hit among visitors of northern Japanese city

Buy bear meat from a vending machine – that is what visitors to northern Japan can do now.

In November 2022, the vending machine was installed near the entrance to Tazawako Ichi local product shop in Semboku, a city in Akita prefecture. It is one of the latest additions to the many, often quirky, vending machines found throughout Japan, which has the world’s highest density of vending machines per capita.

The bears are captured in the mountains by members of a local hunting club and processed at a slaughterhouse.

The vending machine was installed by people associated with restaurant Soba Goro, who aim to market the locally produced bear meat as a souvenir from the prefecture, reported the Mainichi Shimbun on Sunday.

It displays pictures of lean and fatty bear meat, which costs 2,200 yen (S$22) for 250g.

There are signs on the vending machine that say “Open 24 hours”, “Black bear” and “Bear meat”.

The product has been mainly purchased by passengers of the shinkansen, also known as Japan’s bullet trains. On average, 10 to 15 packs of meat are reportedly sold through the machine each week.

There have also been inquiries from people in the Kanto region around Tokyo who want to buy the meat by mail, said the news report.

“(Bear meat) tastes clean, and it doesn’t get tough, even when cold. It can be enjoyed in a wide range of dishes, from stew to steaks,” said a Soba Goro representative in the news report.

Bear meat is not unusual in Japan and is eaten in various parts of the country, including Kyoto, Hokkaido island and Aomori prefecture. Other kinds of meat are also sold from vending machines, including whale meat, beef and venison.