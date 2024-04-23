Spain murder: Limited edition sneakers worn by suspect match footprints at crime scene

SINGAPORE – A pair of limited-edition sports sneakers worn by murder suspect Mitchell Ong match the footprints found at the scene in Spain where Singaporean architect Audrey Fang was found dead on April 10.

Spanish media outlet La Verdad de Murcia reported on April 23 that the Civil Guard has collected soil embedded in the sneakers to compare it with the sandstone at the crime scene.

The 39-year-old was found with 30 stab wounds near a parking area for lorries in the town of Abanilla while she was on a solo trip.

La Verdad de Murcia reported that the sneakers, which were seized from Ong’s room in the hotel he was staying in, about 70km away from where Ms Fang’s body was found, stood out for their large size (size 48.5, Euro) and hefty price tag of 935 Euros (S$1,355), based on luxury brand platform farfetch.com.

A Spanish court judge on April 19 ruled to hold the 43-year-old Singaporean in remand, saying in court documents that he is a flight risk as he has no roots in Spain.

She added that he has the financial means to leave the country, pointing to the 3,760 Euros (S$5,460) and S$1,000 that were seized in his hotel room on the day of his arrest on April 16.

The judge noted, citing data collected from mobile phone operators, that there was “no doubt” the two Singaporeans were in the same area on the day of the crime.

Ms Fang’s phone was also found to be in Ong’s possession, La Verdad de Murcia reported on April 20.

A black car which purportedly picked up Ms Fang, who was last seen alive at her hotel in Xabia on April 9 at 8.45pm, provided more clues, Spanish police revealed earlier.