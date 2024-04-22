Spain murder suspect was self-proclaimed financial ‘expert’ involved in multiple businesses

SINGAPORE – A large amount of money was reportedly found in the hotel room of the man linked to the murder of Singaporean architect Audrey Fang in Spain.

Mitchell Ong, who was identified on April 20 by Spanish media as a suspect in the case, was also said to be wearing €1,000 (S$1,400) shoes, and his social media posts show that he had a penchant for the opulent.

On an archived version of his defunct website, where the 43-year-old offered financial advice, Ong claimed to be an “expert”, with clients spanning chief executives, celebrities, the heads of banks and even regulators from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Among the achievements he listed were boasts of cashing out cryptocurrency investments and losing 15kg of body fat.

He also said he was the “sole Singapore representative” in 2018 to attend the 10X Growth Conference in Las Vegas and 10X Business Boot Camp in Miami. A check on the events’ websites showed that tickets to these events can be purchased for a four-figure sum.

To promote his website – whose domain was registered in 2016, according to the WHOIS public database – Ong commissioned a series of videos on YouTube, which were uploaded in 2018.

An individual who worked with him on the videos told The Straits Times that the shoot was “poorly planned”, and seemed to just be random sequences of Ong around Singapore, San Francisco and Miami.

“The gist I got was that he wanted the videos to promote some course. I asked him if it’s a course he was selling or some online workshop that he was doing, but I think he wasn’t sure himself,” the 28-year-old said.

On his website, Ong also featured links to his multiple social media accounts, and listed “successful business ventures” that he launched.