Athletes training in extreme heat: ‘It gets to us, no matter how fit we are’

Although SEA Games hockey silver medallist Hariraj Naidu was up against more experienced competitors, the bigger challenge was competing in the blazing heat.

Like him, many athletes struggled with the 36 deg C heat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Mr Hari, 23, a member of the Singapore national hockey team, said the final against Malaysia, where Singapore lost 0-3, was played in 43 deg C to 45 deg C weather.

He added: “Even before the game started, my skin felt prickly. The heat gets to us, no matter how fit we are.”

In Singapore, temperatures reached 37 deg C on May 13 in Ang Mo Kio, a joint all-time high matching the peak hit in Tengah 40 years ago.

Dr Dinesh Sirisena, consultant in sports and exercise medicine at Auspicium Orthopaedic Centre in Irrawaddy Road, near Novena, said common signs of heat stress are headache, fatigue and thirst.

He added: “Look out for the following signs of heat stress: blurred vision, loss of consciousness and body temperatures rising above 40 deg C.

“In such an event, immediately get out of the heat, remove any compression attire and aggressively apply cold treatment. Consume cool fluids, and apply ice or cold packs around the neck, groin and under the armpits.”

Mr Mark Onderwater, head of performance at Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors, said: “Our players have struggled to keep up to the training intensity required during extremely hot days. The human body is capable of a lot, but there are limits to what it can take when it comes to heat.”