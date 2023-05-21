From splurging on new air-cons to buying more Slurpees, S’poreans find ways to beat the heat

SINGAPORE – Ms Aliah Maisarah Zainal’s mother used to sleep at 10pm, but now dozes off only at midnight because of the heat, even with the fan and air-conditioner on.

The heat has also caused her family to be easily irritable, said Ms Aliah, 20, who was with her parents and sister at Gain City Megastore in Sungei Kadut last Wednesday, spending almost $5,000 on four new air-conditioners.

The unpleasant weather has led to spikes in sales of products that help keep temperatures down, with FairPrice reporting a fivefold increase in the sale of air-cons over the past month.

On May 13, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said temperatures had risen to 37 deg C in Ang Mo Kio.

It tied the all-time mark for the highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore, previously recorded in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

Despite the recent rainfall, NEA said daily maximum temperatures could still range between 33 deg C and 35 deg C.

Ms Aliah said her family was replacing three old air-cons because of mould. Her father also wanted to install an air-con in the living room because of the heat.

She added: “We used to turn the air-con on from 7pm till the next morning, but we’ve now started using it at noon because it’s so hot. In this weather, we get easily irritated at little things that normally don’t anger us, like leaving the door open after entering a room.”

This past week, The Sunday Times spoke to people across Singapore on how they were beating the heat.

Marketing manager Mike Ng, 38, said: “It’s been so hot I even considered giving my three children cold noodles.”

He gives his four-year-old isotonic drinks for hydration and said they have been sold out at most stores.

He added that he is glad his office is flexible with the dress code. “I’m wearing shorts to work for the first time. But the commute on the train is much harder with the heat.”