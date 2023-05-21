Hot weather causes rise in heat injury cases, worsens skin conditions

SINGAPORE – As the mercury spikes, with record temperatures hitting 37 deg C in mid-May, hospitals and clinics here are seeing more patients with heat injuries and heat rashes or flare-ups of pre-existing skin conditions.

From about zero to two cases of heat injury a week between January and April, the number has increased slightly since May to four cases a week at hospitals under the National University Health System (NUHS) – which includes the National University Hospital (NUH), Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) and Alexandra Hospital.

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) has seen a 1½ times increase in heat injuries since April. In particular, the hospital saw cases of heat exhaustion jump to five in May, from one case in April.

Heat injuries can range in severity – from heat cramps, which are painful muscle spasms due to the dilution of electrolytes in the body caused by heat exposure, to heat exhaustion, where a patient is still alert but experiences body aches, dizziness and a fast heart rate due to heat exposure and dehydration.

The most dangerous and severe heat injury is heat stroke, where patients are confused, have a high body temperature of more than 40 deg C, and are at risk of multi-organ failure.

Dr Ong Pei Yuin, a consultant at NUH’s department of emergency medicine, said the spike in the number of cases corresponds with the higher temperatures that Singapore has been experiencing.

Most of the cases at the NUHS cluster were minor, and patients were discharged after treatment, said Dr Ong, adding that none of the cases in the past month were admitted.

Dr Kanak Naidu, a senior consultant at KTPH’s acute and emergency care department, said that people who work outdoors or engage in outdoor activities are more prone to getting heat injuries.

But heat injuries can also happen to those staying indoors – especially the elderly – if there is no proper ventilation or other means of air movement such as fans or air-conditioners.

Dr Rachel Lim, clinical lead for the preventive care workgroup at SingHealth Polyclinics, said young children and the elderly are usually more susceptible to having heat-related health conditions.

“Young children have a greater exposed body area than the overall volume of body fluid compared with adults, resulting in greater heat absorption. The elderly, on the other hand, have a reduced ability to remove heat from their body. Always remind the elderly and young children to hydrate themselves as they may sometimes be unaware that their bodies require replacement of fluids,” she said.

Other individuals at higher risk of heat-related health issues include pregnant women and those who are obese, in poorer physical condition, or have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, she added.

Patients have also been turning up at general practitioner clinics to seek relief for heat-induced ailments.

Dr Vincent Han from A Medical Clinic said that he has seen up to a 30 per cent increase in mild cases involving headaches, heat rashes and heat cramps.

He also had two cases where the patients were close to heat exhaustion – they were exercising during a hot period, like midday, and had transient fainting episodes lasting one to two seconds. However, they were able to recover quickly after resting and hydrating themselves.

“People should not try to exercise to the same threshold like they did in the earlier part of the year when the weather was cooler. They should try to acclimatise themselves to the hot weather, and this conditioning will take one or two weeks,” added Dr Han.