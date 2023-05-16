Expect more rainy days for the rest of May: MSS

SINGAPORE - More rain can be expected for the rest of May, bringing Singaporeans a respite from the recent bout of hot weather, said the weatherman.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Tuesday that there may be widespread thundery showers in the pre-dawn and morning hours on several days, accompanied by gusty winds brought on by Sumatra squalls.

On some days, short and localised thundery showers can be expected over parts of the island in the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall for the next two weeks can be expected to be slightly above-average, with the total rainfall for May predicted to be near average over most parts of the island.

While temperatures are expected to be moderated by the rain, the daily maximum temperature is likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with possibly a high of 35 deg C on some days.

Some warm and humid nights are also to be expected due to prevailing winds from the southeast or south blowing warm and humid air from the sea to Singapore. The minimum temperature on these nights may reach 28 deg C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the country.

“The inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to persist, with the low-level winds mostly light and variable in direction and blowing from the southeast or southwest on some days,” said MSS.